Scotland's Paul Foster is still in the hunt for a record-equaling sixth world indoor bowls title. | Getty Images

Scotland continues to dominate the tournament - with four men through to the quarter finals

Played since 1979, this year’s The World Indoor Bowls Championship is currently underway, with the Open Singles starting on Monday, January 20.

Scotland has already seen huge success, with Jason Banks & Michael Stepney winning Monday’s Open Pairs final, Beth Riva & Jason Banks triumphing in the Mixed Pairs final on Tuesday, and Katherine Forrest lifting the Women’s Singles title on Thursday.

Now it’s over to the men in the Open Singles quarter-finals, all four of which are being played today (Friday, January 24).

And there’s more good new for Scottish bowling fans, with the draw meaning two Scots are guaranteed to reach the semis.

Here’s everything you need to know - including how to catch all the action.

Where is the World Indoor Bowls Championship held?

The championships were first held in 1979 in Coatbridge but moved to England in 1989 when it was held in Preston's Guild Hall. In 1999, Potters Holidays took over the sponsorship and the event moved to its current home at the company's resort in Hopton-on-Sea.

Who is the defending Open Singles champion?

In 2024 the Open Singles was won by Stewart Anderson. The defending champion is alresdy a treble winner - triumphing in 2013, 2019 and 2024.

Who is playing in the World Indoor Bowls Open Singles Quarter Finals?

The first quarter-final is an all-Scottish blockbuster, with defending champion Stewart Anderson taking on 1996 winner David Gourlay MBE.

Then there will be an all-England clash between Robert Paxton and Les Gillett.

Two more English bowlers will contest the third quarter-final - Paul Hartley and Mark Dawes.

Finally, Paul Foster MBE will continue his quest to win a record-equaling sixth title against fellow Scot Jason Banks

What time do the World Indoor Bowls Open Singles Quarter Finals start?

It’s an early start for the first quarter-final at 10am, followed by the second and third taking place back-to-back in the afternoon session starting at 1pm. The final quarter-final will be played in the evening session, starting at 7.30pm.

What’s the prize money for the World Indoor Bowls Open Singles?

The winner of the the Open Singles will win £50,000 - the same amount as the winner of the Women’s Singles.

How can I watch the World Indoor Bowls Championship Ladies Singles final?

While the initial stages of the competition can only be watched on YouTube by searching for @WorldBowlsTour, the last week is broadcast by the BBC - and that includes the Open Singles quarter-finals. Here’s the schedule: