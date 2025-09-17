World Athletics Championships 2025 Wednesday Schedule and Prize Money - how to watch
The biennal World Athletics Championships are underway - with 49 gold medals up for grabs from September 13-21.
It’ll be the 20th edition of the competition first held in 1983 in Helsinki.
This year all the action is being held at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
Here’s everything you need to know about day five.
What is the schedule for day five of the World Athletics Championship?
Here’s what’s happening and when on Wednesday, September 17 - in UK time:
- 11:05 Men’s Triple Jump - Qualification
- 11:10 Men’s Javelin Throw - Qualification, Group A
- 11:30 Women’s 200m - Heats
- 12:10 Women’s Pole Vault - Final
- 12:15 Men’s 200m - Heats
- 12:45 Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B
- 12:50 Men’s Long Jump - Final
- 13:00 Women’s 400m Hurdles - Semi-Final
- 13:30 Men’s 400m Hurdles - Semi-Final
- 13:57 Women’s 3000m Steeplechase - Final
- 14:20 Men’s 1500m - Final
What is the prize money at the World Athletics Championships?
All the athletes are hoping to win medals, but there’s also a prize pot of over $8.5 million on offer, split as follows:
Individual events
- 1st - US$70,000
- 2nd - US$35,000
- 3rd - US$22,000
- 4th - US$16,000
- 5th - US$11,000
- 6th - US$7,000
- 7th - US$6,000
- 8th - US$5,000
Relay events
- 1st - $80,000
- 2nd - US$40,000
- 3rd - US$20,000
- 4th - US$16,000
- 5th - US$12,000
- 6th - US$8,000
- 7th - US$6,000
- 8th - US$4,000
What’s the schedule for the rest of the World Athletics Championships?
Here’s what’s coming up over the rest of the championships:
Thursday, September 18
- 11:05 Women’s 5000m - Heats
- 11:15 Women’s High Jump - Qualification
- 11:23 Men’s Javelin Throw - Final
- 11:55 Women’s 800m - Heats
- 12:55 Women’s Triple Jump - Final
- 13:02 Men’s 200m - Semi-Final
- 13:24 Women’s 200m - Semi-Final
- 13:45 Men’s 800m - Semi-Final
- 14:10 Men’s 400m - Final
- 14:24 Women’s 400m - Final
Friday, September 19
- 09:33 Women’s 100m Hurdles Heptathlon
- 10:20 Women’s High Jump Heptathlon
- 11:30 Women’s Javelin Throw - Qualification, Group A
- 12:05 Men’s 5000m - Heats
- 12:30 Women’s Shot Put Heptathlon
- 12:45 Women’s 800m - Semi-Final
- 12:50 Men’s Triple Jump - Final
- 13:00 Women’s Javelin Throw - Qualification, Group B
- 13:15 Men’s 400m Hurdles - Final
- 13:27 Women’s 400m Hurdles - Final
- 13:38 Women’s 200m Heptathlon
- 14:06 Men’s 200m - Final
- 14:22 Women’s 200m - Final
Saturday, September 20
- 23:30 Women’s 20 Kilometres Race Walk - Final
- 01:00 Men’s Discus Throw - Qualification, Group A
- 01:25 Men’s 100m Decathlon
- 01:50 Men’s 20 Kilometres Race Walk - Final
- 02:00 Women’s Shot Put - Qualification
- 02:05 Men’s Long Jump Decathlon
- 02:35 Men’s Discus Throw - Qualification, Group B
- 03:30 Women’s Long Jump Heptathlon
- 03:45 Men’s shot Put Decathlon
- 11:00 Women’s Javelin Throw Heptathlon
- 11:05 Men’s High Jump Decathlon
- 11:35 Men’s 4x400m Relay - Heats
- 11:54 Women’s Shot Put - Final
- 12:00 Women’s 4x400m Relay - Heats
- 12:25 Men’s 4x100m Relay - Heats
- 12:45 Women’s 4x100m Relay - Heats
- 13:05 Women’s Javelin Throw - Final
- 13:11 Women’s 800m Heptathlon
- 13:29 Women’s 5000m - Final
- 13:55 Men’s 400m Decathlon
- 14:22 Men’s 800m - Final
Sunday, September 21
- 01:05 Men’s 110m Hurdles Decathlon
- 01:55 Men’s Discus Throw Decathlon - Group A
- 03:05 Men’s Discus Throw Decathlon - Group B
- 03:35 Men’s pole Vault Decathlon - Group A
- 04:20 Men’s Pole Vault Decathlon - Group B
- 09:35 Men’s Javelin Throw Decathlon - Group A
- 10:47 Men’s Javelin Throw Decathlon - Group B
- 11:30 Women’s High Jump - Final
- 11:35 Women’s 800m - Final
- 11:50 Men’s 5000m - Final
- 12:00 Men’s Discus Throw - Final
- 12:25 Men’s 4x400m Relay - Final
- 12:40 Women’s 4x400m Relay - Final
- 12:55 Men’s 1500m Decathlon
- 13:10 Women’s 4x100m Relay - Final
- 13:20 Men’s 4x100m Relay - Final
How can I watch the World Athletics Championships 2025?
The BBC will be providing live coverage of all the action on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.