The World Athletics Championships are taking place at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium. | Getty Images

It’s day five at the biggest competition of the year for the world’s greatest athletes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The biennal World Athletics Championships are underway - with 49 gold medals up for grabs from September 13-21.

It’ll be the 20th edition of the competition first held in 1983 in Helsinki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year all the action is being held at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Here’s everything you need to know about day five.

What is the schedule for day five of the World Athletics Championship?

Here’s what’s happening and when on Wednesday, September 17 - in UK time:

11:05 Men’s Triple Jump - Qualification

11:10 Men’s Javelin Throw - Qualification, Group A

11:30 Women’s 200m - Heats

12:10 Women’s Pole Vault - Final

12:15 Men’s 200m - Heats

12:45 Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B

12:50 Men’s Long Jump - Final

13:00 Women’s 400m Hurdles - Semi-Final

13:30 Men’s 400m Hurdles - Semi-Final

13:57 Women’s 3000m Steeplechase - Final

14:20 Men’s 1500m - Final

What is the prize money at the World Athletics Championships?

All the athletes are hoping to win medals, but there’s also a prize pot of over $8.5 million on offer, split as follows:

Individual events

1st - US$70,000

2nd - US$35,000

3rd - US$22,000

4th - US$16,000

5th - US$11,000

6th - US$7,000

7th - US$6,000

8th - US$5,000

Relay events

1st - $80,000

2nd - US$40,000

3rd - US$20,000

4th - US$16,000

5th - US$12,000

6th - US$8,000

7th - US$6,000

8th - US$4,000

What’s the schedule for the rest of the World Athletics Championships?

Here’s what’s coming up over the rest of the championships:

Thursday, September 18

11:05 Women’s 5000m - Heats

11:15 Women’s High Jump - Qualification

11:23 Men’s Javelin Throw - Final

11:55 Women’s 800m - Heats

12:55 Women’s Triple Jump - Final

13:02 Men’s 200m - Semi-Final

13:24 Women’s 200m - Semi-Final

13:45 Men’s 800m - Semi-Final

14:10 Men’s 400m - Final

14:24 Women’s 400m - Final

Friday, September 19

09:33 Women’s 100m Hurdles Heptathlon

10:20 Women’s High Jump Heptathlon

11:30 Women’s Javelin Throw - Qualification, Group A

12:05 Men’s 5000m - Heats

12:30 Women’s Shot Put Heptathlon

12:45 Women’s 800m - Semi-Final

12:50 Men’s Triple Jump - Final

13:00 Women’s Javelin Throw - Qualification, Group B

13:15 Men’s 400m Hurdles - Final

13:27 Women’s 400m Hurdles - Final

13:38 Women’s 200m Heptathlon

14:06 Men’s 200m - Final

14:22 Women’s 200m - Final

Saturday, September 20

23:30 Women’s 20 Kilometres Race Walk - Final

01:00 Men’s Discus Throw - Qualification, Group A

01:25 Men’s 100m Decathlon

01:50 Men’s 20 Kilometres Race Walk - Final

02:00 Women’s Shot Put - Qualification

02:05 Men’s Long Jump Decathlon

02:35 Men’s Discus Throw - Qualification, Group B

03:30 Women’s Long Jump Heptathlon

03:45 Men’s shot Put Decathlon

11:00 Women’s Javelin Throw Heptathlon

11:05 Men’s High Jump Decathlon

11:35 Men’s 4x400m Relay - Heats

11:54 Women’s Shot Put - Final

12:00 Women’s 4x400m Relay - Heats

12:25 Men’s 4x100m Relay - Heats

12:45 Women’s 4x100m Relay - Heats

13:05 Women’s Javelin Throw - Final

13:11 Women’s 800m Heptathlon

13:29 Women’s 5000m - Final

13:55 Men’s 400m Decathlon

14:22 Men’s 800m - Final

Sunday, September 21

01:05 Men’s 110m Hurdles Decathlon

01:55 Men’s Discus Throw Decathlon - Group A

03:05 Men’s Discus Throw Decathlon - Group B

03:35 Men’s pole Vault Decathlon - Group A

04:20 Men’s Pole Vault Decathlon - Group B

09:35 Men’s Javelin Throw Decathlon - Group A

10:47 Men’s Javelin Throw Decathlon - Group B

11:30 Women’s High Jump - Final

11:35 Women’s 800m - Final

11:50 Men’s 5000m - Final

12:00 Men’s Discus Throw - Final

12:25 Men’s 4x400m Relay - Final

12:40 Women’s 4x400m Relay - Final

12:55 Men’s 1500m Decathlon

13:10 Women’s 4x100m Relay - Final

13:20 Men’s 4x100m Relay - Final

How can I watch the World Athletics Championships 2025?