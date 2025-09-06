Scotsman Obituaries: Lachie Stewart, winner of Scotland’s first track gold medal at 1970 Commonwealth Games

Lachie Stewart, athlete and dental technician. Born: 22 June 1943 in Alexandria, Vale of Leven. Died: 31 May 2025, aged 81​

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lachie Stewart will occupy a permanent place in all Scottish sports lovers’ hearts and minds thanks to his unforgettable win against the odds in the 1970 Commonwealth Games 10,000m final.

At a wet, windy Meadowbank Stadium the crowd was driven into a frenzy of delight when, in a thrilling finish, he outsprinted the iconic Australian distance runner and multiple world record holder Ron Clarke to claim Scotland’s first track gold medal ever at these Games. Clarke was a hero of the modest unassuming Lachie who afterwards shook the Aussie’s hand, apologising for “having to be the one to beat him”, the context being that despite Clarke’s phenomenal CV he had never won gold at a major Championships and time was running out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While this was the undoubted highlight of Stewart’s career, there was much else to celebrate. He was no one-trick pony as besides excelling on the track he also shone at cross country and road racing. And all of it achieved as a self-coached athlete, one who was medically advised as a 17 year old never to run again following a diagnosis of high blood pressure.

Scottish athlete Lachie Stewart after receiving his 10,000m Commonwealth Games gold medal in 1970

He won his first national title in 1958 in the Scottish senior boys cross country championships. Over almost the next 20 years he amassed a series of Scottish Championships at cross country and on the track, while setting many national records over a variety of distances. He competed all over the world, regularly representing Scotland at international cross country events as well as on the track at three Commonwealth Games, in Jamaica, Edinburgh and New Zealand.

Lachie was also a regular in the British athletics team, which he represented in the European Championships in Budapest in 1966 and the Olympic Games in 1972 in Munich.

In road racing he won innumerable events, distinguishing himself particularly in the famous Edinburgh to Glasgow road relay race where he played a major part in Shettleston Harriers’ many successes in the 1960s and ’70s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph Laughlin Stewart was born to Jack, a baker, and his wife Greta in Alexandria, Vale of Leven, where he was brought up with sister Elizabeth. He attended a local primary school before going to Vale of Leven Academy, where his running potential was first noticed by his PE teacher. He simply loved running everywhere, building up stamina and developing speed as his mother understandably fretted about his blood pressure.

Lachie Stewart at home in Bonhill, near Dumbarton, in 2013

Soon he started training with the local harriers’ Vale of Leven club, in whose colours he made his competitive debut and, per the cliché, the rest is history.

Lachie represented the Vale with distinction until 1968 when he joined Shettleston Harriers following a move to Glasgow. Unusually for a top athlete, he never had a coach but relied on guidance from a book won as a college prize, Running by Franz Stampfl, the famous coach who helped Roger Bannister break the four-minute barrier for the mile.

During 20 years with both clubs Lachie represented Scotland 11 times in the international cross country championships, effectively world championships, with a best finish of 4th in 1967. He claimed two wins in the Scottish championships in 1967 and ’68 and numerous District championships. Another highlight was securing 2nd place in 1971 in the highly prestigious English National cross championships, a success topped off by his Shettleston club memorably winning the team event. It was a notable double as Lachie shared in their Scottish championship team win the same year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cross country led to many trips abroad to compete at venues in north Africa and throughout Europe, particularly Spain, where he won several races and was affectionately known as “El Lachie”.

On the track he claimed his first Scottish title in 1965 at 3 miles and between then and 1973 won another 12 titles at distances between 3 and 10 miles, including metric equivalents, setting some 17 Scottish records in the process. The 3,000m steeplechase was another event at which he excelled, securing 2nd in the Scottish and 3rd in the AAA’s [British] championships in 1966 while two years later he went one better at the AAA’s championships, winning the three miles title. Numerous international appearances for both Scotland and Britain led to worldwide competition.

Lachie was a highly regarded dental technician who worked in that role in Glasgow, Port Glasgow and Greenock for over 40 years, having qualified via Langside College, where he was top student in his final year. His move down the Clyde coast led to joining Spango Valley athletic club, where he ran as a veteran and coached.

In 1968 he married Doreen King, with whom he had three children, Glen (himself an international athlete), Alison and Caroline. After that marriage ended he wed Rae Smith in 1985, and the couple had a daughter, Kathleen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other than running and family, his main interest was model boat making, which he undertook in meticulous detail – his work was much admired and featured widely in exhibitions throughout Scotland.

Lachie was a very popular athlete who remained humble, approachable and helpful, someone for whom nothing was too much trouble.

Reverting to that 1970 gold medal win, his time set a new Games, Scottish All Comers and National record. Although never one to shout from the rooftops, Lachie was quietly confident, as he commented later: “Going into the last bend I knew I would win. I was strong and had never been beaten in the last 100 yards in any race.”

As The Scotsman’s venerable sports writer John Rafferty headed his report “So diffident… so great.”