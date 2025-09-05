4 . Caroline Wozniacki

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki is worth around $80 million. She became the first Scandinavian player to top the world rankings in 2010 and held the number one spot for 71 weeks. In 2018 she became the first Dane to win a Major - the Australian Open. Despite winning another 29 titles, it remains her only Grand Slam. She retired in 2020 but returned to the game three years later. Her last professional tournament was the 2024 US Open. | Getty Images