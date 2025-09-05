It’s also one of the few sports to offer similar financial rewards in the men’s and women’s games - with all the major titles now offering equal money (Wimbledon relenting in 2007, decades after the US Open in 1973).
That means that women are right up there with the men when it comes to earning potential - sadly something that can’t be said for many sports such as golf, football and ruby.
Add in money-spinning advertising and sponsorship deals, personal appearances and shrewd investments, and these aces can become fabulously wealthy.
Here are the 17 wealthiest female tennis stars in the world in 2025, according to CelebrityNetWorth.
1. Serena Williams
Taking top spot, with a fortune of around $300 million, is American Serena Williams. The greatest female player of all time, she has won 23 major tournaments and is the only player in history to complete a career Golden Slam (winning all four majors and the Olympic gold medal) in both singles and doubles. | Getty Images
2. Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova may have only been ranked world number one for the comparatively short time of 21 weeks, winning five Grand Slams, but her large number of endorsements have earned her far more than her success on the court - meaning she's worth around $180 million. Companies to have paid her millions include Motorola, Land Rover, Canon, Tag Heuer and Tiffany. | Getty Images for Breakthrough Pr
3. Steffi Graf
Ranked world number one for a record 377 weeks, Germany's Steffi Graf has earned a fortune estimated at $145 million. In 1988 she became the first player to complete the Golden Slam by winning all four major singles titles and the Olympic gold medal in the same year. She is the only player to have won each major singles tournament at least four times. | Getty Images
4. Caroline Wozniacki
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki is worth around $80 million. She became the first Scandinavian player to top the world rankings in 2010 and held the number one spot for 71 weeks. In 2018 she became the first Dane to win a Major - the Australian Open. Despite winning another 29 titles, it remains her only Grand Slam. She retired in 2020 but returned to the game three years later. Her last professional tournament was the 2024 US Open. | Getty Images