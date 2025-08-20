US Open Tennis 2025: Prize money, draw, how to watch, favourites and is Jacob Fearnley playing?

Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are the US Open defending champions. | Getty Images

The world’s best tennis players are in New York this week, preparing for the latest Grand Slam title.

First competed for in 1881, the US Open Tennis Championships is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, and this year runs from August 24 to September 7.

Played on hardcourts, the tournament consists of the headlining men’s and women’s singles competitions, alongside men's and women's doubles, mixed doubles events.

This year has seen a change, with the mixed doubles tournament taking place on August 19 and 20 with a new format of matches being played as a best-of-three four game sets.

There are also competitions for senior, junior, and wheelchair players.

Last year saw Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka take the singles crowns - and both will be back to defend their titles.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s tournament.

Who are the favourites to win the US Open Tennis?

In the absence of Novak Djokovic, world number one and defending champion Daniil Medvedev is a firm favourite with the bookies for the men’s competition at odds of 23/10.

Second favourite is Rafael Nadal at 4/1, followed by Carlos Alcaraz at 5/1, Nick Kyrgios at 11/1 and Stefanos Tsitsipas at 12/1.

What’s the prize money?

These is a total of $40,412,800 in prize money up for grabs at the US Open, broken up as follows:

Singles

Winner: $5,000,000

Finalist: $2,500,000

Semi-finalist: $1,260,000

Quarter-finalist: $660,000

Round of 16: $400,000

Round of 32: $237,000

Round of 64: $154,000

Round of 128: $110,000

Doubles (per pair)

Winner: $1,000,000

Finalist: $500,000

Semi-finalist: $250,000

Quarter-finalist: $125,000

Round of 16: $75,000

Round of 32: $45,000

Round of 64: $30,000

Is Jacob Fearnley playing in the US Open 2025?

Scotland’s Jacob Fearnely will be playing in New York but will not be a seed. He’ll be joined by fellow Brits Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie in the men’s draw.

In the ladies tournament Britain will be represented by Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal - all of whom are unseeded.

When is the draw for the US Open 2025?

The full draw for the US Open will be made on Thursday, August 21.

What is the full schedule for the US Open 2025?

Here’s how the competition will pan out:

August 24 - 26: First round men's and women's singles matches

August 27-28: Second round men's and women's singles matches

August 29-30: Third round men's and women's singles matches

August 31-September 1: Men's and women's round of 16

September 2-3: Men's and women's quarterfinals

September. 4: Women's semifinals

September 5: Men's semifinals

September 6: Women's final

September 7: Men's final

How can I watch the US Open tennis on television in the UK?

In the UK the US Open is available to watch on Sky Sports Tennis, with any match available via Sky Sports+.

You don't have to be a subscriber to watch – you can buy a daily pass on the NOW TV platform for £14.99, or a monthly pass for £34.99.

Who are the favourites to win the US Open tennis 2025?

Defending champion Jannik Sinner is the 11/10 favourite for the men’s title, followed by Carlos Alcaraz (7/5), Novak Djokovic (14/1), Jack Draper (17/1), Taylor Fritz (22/1) and Ben Shelton (22/1).