Wimbledon 2021: When is Roger Federer playing today? Who will he play? What is Federer's seeding?

The eyes of tennis fans around the world will be watching as Wimbledon enters its final days, as the Men’s and Women’s Singles Grand Slam finals await.

It’s been a long wait since one of the Championship’s typically dramatic final matches took place, with the coronavirus pandemic having placed the tournament on hold in 2020.

Switzerland's Roger Federer jumps to play a return against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego during their men's singles fourth round match on the seventh day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2019 Men’s Single final saw a memorable showdown between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, with Federer eventually losing out to the Russian, five-time Wimbledon Grand Slam winner after a mammoth match of four hours, 57 minutes.

Despite doubts about his performance after almost missing out to French player Adrian Mannarino in round one this year, Federer has continued to showcase the skills which have helped him earn 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles on a par with Rafael Nadal.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and who Federer plays next at Wimbledon 2021.

When is Roger Federer playing next at Wimbledon?

With quarter finals set to kick off today (Wednesday July 7) ahead of semi finals scheduled for July 9, Federer is scheduled to play on Centre Court today (July 7) at around 3.30pm.

But as always, this time could change depending on the length of earlier matches held on the court.

Today, the earlier match in question will see Hungarian player and 48th rank Marton Fucsovics take on world number one Djokovic.

Meanwhile, Monday’s last 16 match saw 39-year-old Swiss tennis champ Federer triumph over Italian player Lorenzo Sonego with 7-5, 6-4, 6-2, after beating British player Cameron Norrie in round three and Richard Gasquet in round two.

Who will Roger Federer play next?

The player up against Federer in the Wimbledon 2021 quarter finals will be Polish 14th seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Hurkacz prevailed over Russian rank two star Daniil Medvedev after their fourth round match was suspended on Monday due to a downpour at Wimbledon.

The match was resumed yesterday afternoon (July 6), with Medvedev hoping to continue his overall lead over Hurkacz of two sets to one, but instead continued to struggle and decline as he had in the match’s fourth set before the rain hit on Monday.

Hurkacz, ranked 14th worldwide, stormed to victory and will now enter the quarter finals to play against Federer after placing first at Wimbledon 2018 and at this year’s Roland Garros French Open.

What is Roger Federer’s seeding?

Roger Federer was seeded sixth for this year’s Wimbledon, which places him as less likely to win the Championships than Djokovic who, as the world number one player, was seeded first.

The now-defeated Medvedev was seeded second, Stefanos Tsitsipas third, Alexander Zverev fourth and Andrey Rublev fifth.

However, fourth seed Zverev was knocked out of yesterday’s fourth round in his match against Swiss player Felix Auger Aliassime, while Russian Andrey Rublev also lost out yesterday in round four to Hungarian player Márton Fucsovics.

Tsitsipas was likewise obliterated from the competition in the first round after US player Frances Tiafoe served up a 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 win against the Greek third seed.

