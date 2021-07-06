Wimbledon 2021 has proved a dramatic tournament so far, with Serena Williams retiring with an injury after slipping on Centre Court in the first round and Andy Murray – the three-time Grand Slam winner and wildcard – making it through to the third round after being spurred on by the crowd.

Murray made a bittersweet exit from this year’s much-awaited tournament in his round three match against Canadian 10th seed, Denis Shapovalov, as did British number one Dan Evans in his match against Sebastian Korda.

Wimbledon 2021: When are the men's and women's finals? What happened to Emma Raducanu? (Image: Florian Eisele/AELTC Pool/PA Wire)

As the fourth round of Wimbledon got underway on Monday July 5 in what is commonly known as ‘manic Monday’, British player Emma Raducanu was forced to retire in her match against Ajla Tomljanovic.

The Australian player Tomljanovic will now face off against fellow Australian Ashleigh Barty in the quarter finals.

Here’s what you need to know about the Wimbledon finals and who will competing in the next stages of the Men’s and Women’s Singles.

When are the Wimbledon 2021 finals?

Who Roger Federer plays in Wimbledon's quarter finals will be decided by today's final fourth round Men's Singles match (Photo: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

The finals of this year’s championships are set to take place on the weekend of July 10-11.

The Women’s Single Grand Slam final is due to take place on Saturday July 10 at 2pm, while the Men’s Singles final is expected to happen at 2pm on Sunday July 11.

Both finals will take place on Centre Court, with Doubles and Wheelchair final matches set to be held on the tournament’s final weekend also.

Draws for the Wheelchair men’s and women’s singles, as well as doubles, are expected today (Tuesday July 6).

Meanwhile, the quarter finals for the Women’s Singles kick off today, with Aryna Sabalenka taking on Ons Sabeur, Angelique Kerber playing Karolina Muchova and Karolina Pliskova facing off against Viktorija Golubic.

The Men’s Singles quarter finals will commence tomorrow, with Novac Djokovic playing Marton Fucsovics, Denis Shapovalov playing Karen Khachanov and Matteo Berrettini playing Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Who Swiss champ Roger Federer faces in the quarter finals will be decided by today’s final fourth round men’s match between Hubert Hurkacz and number two rank Russian star Daniil Medvedev.

What happened to Emma Raducanu?

The 18-year-old British tennis player was, like Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Katie Boulter, a wild card pick for this year’s championships – but soon became the only British player left standing in the third round of the Women’s Singles Grand Slam.

Raducanu was seeded 338th and stormed to victory following her second round match against Czech star Marketa Vondrousova.

In last night’s match (July 5), Raducanu found herself down 4-6, 0-3 to Tomljanovic before retiring from the match after feeling unwell, as she was seen holding her stomach and appearing breathless during her match on Court No.1.

This came after Raducanu beat 45th rank Romanian player, Sorana Cirstea, in her round three match.

“I’m actually really shocked,” said 28-year-old Tomljanovic after the match, adding that her victory was “bittersweet”.

"Emma must be really hurt if she came to the decision to retire.

"To play as a Brit at home is unbelievable, so I’m really sorry for her."

Martina Navratilova later said that “Emma was born to be” playing at Wimbledon.

“You make these big jumps in your career and she’s done the big jump at Wimbledon,” said Navratilova.

”Everyone’s going to want a piece of her now.

"She’s going to be in demand, and she has to keep her eye on the long-term prize.”

