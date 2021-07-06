Wimbledon 2021: When is Roger Federer playing next? Who will he play? What is Federer's seeding? (Photo by AELTC/Simon Bruty - Pool/Getty Images)

The eyes of tennis fans around the world will be watching as Wimbledon enters its final days, as the Men’s and Women’s Singles Grand Slam finals await.

It’s been a long wait since one of the Championship’s typically dramatic final matches took place, with the coronavirus pandemic having placed the tournament on hold in 2020.

The 2019 Men’s Single final saw a memorable showdown between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, with Federer eventually losing out to the Russian, five-time Wimbledon Grand Slam winner after a mammoth match of four hours, 57 minutes.

Switzerland's Roger Federer jumps to play a return against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego during their men's singles fourth round match on the seventh day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite doubts about his performance after almost missing out to French player Adrian Mannarino in round one this year, Federer has continued to showcase the skills which have helped him earn 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles on a par with Rafael Nadal.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and who Federer plays next at Wimbledon 2021.

When is Roger Federer playing next at Wimbledon?

The 39-year-old Swiss champion will take to Centre Court again this week after beating out Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the fourth round of the tournament on Monday July 5.

Yesterday’s last 16 match saw Federer triumph over Sonego with 7-5, 6-4, 6-2, after beating British player Cameron Norrie in round three and Richard Gasquet in round two.

With quarter finals set to kick off tomorrow on July 7 ahead of semi finals scheduled for July 9, it is likely that Federer will play either tomorrow or on July 8.

Who will Roger Federer play next at Wimbledon?

Following the match’s suspension yesterday after a downpour hit Centre Court, Hubert Hurkacz declared a win today and became Federer’s opponent for the upcoming Wimbledon 2021 quarter finals.

This came after the final fourth round Men’s Single match was resumed this afternoon (July 6) between Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz following the match’s suspension yesterday after a downpour hit Centre Court.

Medvedev, the Russian player ranked second worldwide, was leading by two sets to one but down slightly in the fourth set before the rain forced the match to pause.

This decline continued on Centre Court today after Medvedev seemed to be on shaky ground, with the slipperiness of the court after the wet weather perhaps appearing to throw Medvedev slightly off his game.

Hurkacz, ranked 14th worldwide, was seeded 14th for Wimbledon 2021 but stormed to victory today and will now enter the quarter finals to play against Federer.

He placed first at Wimbledon 2018, and third at the next year’s tournament where Medvedev placed second, but Hurkacz also took first place at this year’s Roland Garros French Open.

What is Roger Federer’s seeding?

Roger Federer was seeded sixth for this year’s Wimbledon, which places him as less likely to win the Championships than Djokovic, who as the number one world player was seeded first, with Medvedev second, Stefanos Tsitsipas third, Alexander Zverev fourth and Andrey Rublev fifth.

However, fourth seed Zverev was knocked out of yesterday’s fourth round in his match against Swiss player Felix Auger Aliassime, while Russian Andrey Rublev also lost out yesterday in round four to Hungarian player Márton Fucsovics.

Tsitsipas was likewise obliterated from the competition in the first round after US player Frances Tiafoe served up a 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 win against the Greek third seed.

