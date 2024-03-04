All Sections
Here are the 10 highest paid players in the NHL in 2024. Cr. Getty Images.Here are the 10 highest paid players in the NHL in 2024. Cr. Getty Images.
Who is the richest NHL hockey player in 2024? Top 10 highest paid NHL stars - from Nathan MacKinnon to Alex Ovechkin

By Graham Falk
Published 4th Mar 2024, 14:48 GMT

With the NHL trade deadline approaching, talk of salaries and player trading is high on the agenda for hockey fans.

Fast becoming one of the most lucrative sports in the world, the NHL is hockey's most watched league and includes a host of hockey icons who's sporting talent has been awarded with some real riches.

But who is the highest paid player in the NHL in 2024? Here are the NHL stars with the highest annual salary, according to CapFriendly.

The Colorado centre is the league's highest paid player with a reported yearly salary of $16,500,000.

1. Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

The Colorado centre is the league's highest paid player with a reported yearly salary of $16,500,000.

The Boston Bruins number 88 has a reported annual salary of $13,000,000.

2. David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins)

The Boston Bruins number 88 has a reported annual salary of $13,000,000.

The 30-year-old Devils player has a reported annual salary of $12,600,000 and completes our top three.

3. Dougie Hamilton (New Jersey Devils)

The 30-year-old Devils player has a reported annual salary of $12,600,000 and completes our top three.

The Blackhawks RD earns a reported $12,500,000 annually.

4. Seth Jones (Chicago Blackhawks)

The Blackhawks RD earns a reported $12,500,000 annually.

