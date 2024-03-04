It is increasingly becoming one of the most lucrative sports in the world, and now the NHL includes some of the world's most loved and iconic athletes and highest paid hockey players on the planet.

With sporting talent will naturally come the big bucks as NHL side look to bring a number of the biggest names in hockey to their teams in order to lift the world's most sought after honours.

But who are the richest players in the NHL in 2024? Here are the 10 NHL players with the highest net worth, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Alex Ovechkin - Washington Capitals Captain of Washington and nicknamed 'The Great Eight', Ovechkin has a reported net worth of $80 million. Photo Sales

2 . Sidney Crosby - Pittsburgh Pengiuns The Penguins captain has a reported net worth of $70 million, making him one of the richest NHL players in the game. Photo Sales

3 . Evgeni Malkin - Pittsburgh Pengiuns The Russian hockey centre has a reported net worth of $60 million. Photo Sales