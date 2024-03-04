All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Here are the 10 richest players in the NHL. Cr. Getty ImagesHere are the 10 richest players in the NHL. Cr. Getty Images
Here are the 10 richest players in the NHL. Cr. Getty Images

Who is the richest hockey player in 2024? Top 10 richest NHL stars - including Connor McDavid net worth

Here are 10 big name NHL players that are reportedly the richest hockey players in the world in 2024. Including Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid.

By Graham Falk
Published 4th Mar 2024, 10:46 GMT

It is increasingly becoming one of the most lucrative sports in the world, and now the NHL includes some of the world's most loved and iconic athletes and highest paid hockey players on the planet.

With sporting talent will naturally come the big bucks as NHL side look to bring a number of the biggest names in hockey to their teams in order to lift the world's most sought after honours.

But who are the richest players in the NHL in 2024? Here are the 10 NHL players with the highest net worth, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Captain of Washington and nicknamed 'The Great Eight', Ovechkin has a reported net worth of $80 million.

1. Alex Ovechkin - Washington Capitals

Captain of Washington and nicknamed 'The Great Eight', Ovechkin has a reported net worth of $80 million.

Photo Sales
The Penguins captain has a reported net worth of $70 million, making him one of the richest NHL players in the game.

2. Sidney Crosby - Pittsburgh Pengiuns

The Penguins captain has a reported net worth of $70 million, making him one of the richest NHL players in the game.

Photo Sales
The Russian hockey centre has a reported net worth of $60 million.

3. Evgeni Malkin - Pittsburgh Pengiuns

The Russian hockey centre has a reported net worth of $60 million.

Photo Sales
The Swedish hockey centre is one of the Rangers star players and has a reported net worth of $50 million.

4. Mika Zibanejad - New York Rangers

The Swedish hockey centre is one of the Rangers star players and has a reported net worth of $50 million.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NHLWealthSportSunday Times Rich List