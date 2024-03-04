It is increasingly becoming one of the most lucrative sports in the world, and now the NHL includes some of the world's most loved and iconic athletes and highest paid hockey players on the planet.
With sporting talent will naturally come the big bucks as NHL side look to bring a number of the biggest names in hockey to their teams in order to lift the world's most sought after honours.
But who are the richest players in the NHL in 2024? Here are the 10 NHL players with the highest net worth, according to CelebrityNetWorth.