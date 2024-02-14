All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Here are the top 10 richest players in the NBA. Getty Images.Here are the top 10 richest players in the NBA. Getty Images.
Here are the top 10 richest players in the NBA. Getty Images.

Who is the richest NBA player in the world 2024? Top 10 richest basketball stars in the world, Kevin Durant, LeBron James net worth

Here are 10 big name NBA stars that are reportedly the richest basketball players in the world in 2024. Including Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors icon Steph Curry.

By Graham Falk
Published 14th Feb 2024, 14:57 GMT

It is one of the richest leagues in the world, full of talented basketball stars that are adored by fans the world over. It has Netflix documentaries, its biggest former star has his own clothing line and player's name are frequently dropped by top selling artists. In short - the NBA is a big deal.

But with talent and skill often comes fortune - and a lot of it - as America's top NBA stars rake in the cash with eye watering contracts. But who is the richest NBA player on the planet?

Here are the top 10 richest NBA players in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

The LA Lakers icon is the richest star in the NBA with a reported net worth of $600 million.

1. LeBron James - $600 million

The LA Lakers icon is the richest star in the NBA with a reported net worth of $600 million. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
The Phoenix Suns legend is next on the list with a reported net worth of $300 million.

2. Kevin Durant - $300 million

The Phoenix Suns legend is next on the list with a reported net worth of $300 million.

Photo Sales
The LA Clippers point guard is joint second with Kevin Durant, with the pair having a reported net worth of $300 million each.

3. Russell Westbrook - $300 million

The LA Clippers point guard is joint second with Kevin Durant, with the pair having a reported net worth of $300 million each.

Photo Sales
Another LA Clippers icon, the veteran NBA star has a reported net worth of $165 million.

4. James Harden - $165 million

Another LA Clippers icon, the veteran NBA star has a reported net worth of $165 million.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NBATalentWealth