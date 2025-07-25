Three of the world's wealthiest cyclists.placeholder image
Three of the world's wealthiest cyclists. | Getty Images

Who is the richest cyclist 2025? Here are the 11 wealthiest professional cyclists of all time - Tadej Pogacar net worth

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 25th Jul 2025, 15:57 BST

None of these cycling stars will be particularly concerned about the cost of living crisis.

It’s one of the most demanding endurance sports there is, but if you manage to become one of the world’s top cyclists then great riches await.

While the prize money on offer doesn’t match the likes of tennis or golf, Tadej Pogacars still earned around £500K from winning of the Tour de France last year.

Add in money-spinning advertising and sponsorship deals, personal appearances and shrewd investments, and these road racing heroes can become fabulously wealthy.

Here are the 11 richest cyclists in the world in 2025, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

It's said that cheats seldom prosper, but that's not the case (financially at least) for American cyclist Lance Armstrong. He became the first person to win seven Tour de France titles, only to be stripped of them all (and an Olympic bronze medal) after being found to be part of a wide-ranging doping conspiracy. He's still, with a fortune of around $50 million, the world's joint wealthiest cyclist.

1. Lance Armstrong - $50 million

Slovakian cyclist Peter Sagan is one of the all-time greats of his sport, with a huge number of titles to his name, including three consecutive World Championships and one European Championship. He's not had so much success at the Olympics though, emerging without a medal from both London 2012 and Rio 2016. He has a bank balance of around $50 million to console him - making him Lance Armstrong's financial equal.

2. Peter Sagan - $50 million

Another drugs cheat comes third on our list. American George Hincapie started a record Tours de France, but admitted to doping and was retrospectively disqualified from the 2004, 2005 and 2006 races. Furing his careers he was a key domestique (a cyclist in a road racing team whose role is to help their team leader during a race) for race winners Lance Armstrong, Alberto Contador and Cadel Evans in 2011, when both men won the Tour de France. He was also the owner and general manager of UCI Professional Continental team until it folded in 2020. He has a net worth of around $40 million.

3. George Hincapie - $40 million

American Greg LeMond is fourth on our list with a fortune of around $40 million. He was the first non-European to win the Tour de France, winning it on three occasions from 1986-1990. He was almost killed in a hunting accident in 1987 but came back after missing two tours. He was the first professional cyclist to sign a million-dollar contract and is an outspoken critic of those who take drugs to win.

4. Greg LeMond - $40 million

