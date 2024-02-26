There's no doubting that sporting talent can make an individual fortunes through bumper contracts, clothing ranges and everything in between and, believe it or not, golf is one of the richest sports when it comes to their highest paid talents.

With iconic names such as Tiger Woods in the mix, perhaps it is no surprise with the 48-year-old Californian pairing up with Nike for a number of years all whilst winning tournament after tournament. But who is the world's richest golfer?

Here are the top 14 richest golf players in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Tiger Woods - $800 million Reportedly the richest sports star in the world, not just golf, Tiger has a huge reported net worth of $800 million. Wowza.

2 . Phil Mickleson - $300 million The American golfer is next on the list with a whooping reported net worth of $300 million.

3 . Rory McIlroy - $170 million The Northern Ireland golf icon completes our top three with a reported net worth of $170 million.