Cameron Norrie is the last Brit standing at this year's Wimbledon. | AFP via Getty Images

The tennis star has a truly globaol background. Where is he from? It’s complicated.

British tennis star Cameron Norrie will today take on defending champion Carlos Alcaraz for a spot in the Wimbledon semi final.

It would be the player’s second time in the last four following his appearance in 2022 - his best performance at a Grand Slam to date (he’s failed to get past the fourth round in the other three big tournaments).

Ranked as high as eighth in the world (in September 2008), Norrie was the British number one from October 2021 until June 2024, when Jack Draper took over.

He’s won five ATP Tour singles titles, including an ATP Masters 1000 title at the 2021 Indian Wells Masters, to date - and has represented Great Britain in the David Cup.

But the fact is that Norrie could have ended up representing a different country, and has spent most of his life living outside Great Britain.

Here’s how he qualifies, and the roots he has with other countries around the world.

Where was Cameron Norrie born?

Norrie was born on August 23, 1995, Johannesburg, South Africa - so he would be well within his rights to call himself South African and hold a South African passport.

Where did Cameron Norrie grow up?

In 1998, following a burglary at the family home in Johannesberg, Norrie’s parents decided to move the family to Aukland, in New Zealand, as the family thought that South Africa was becoming a dangerous place to live. Norrie was just three-years-old at the time.

When he started playing tennis seriously he represented New Zealand at junior level, rising to number 10 in the world, until a lack of funding meant he was encouraged to look further afield.

His parents lived in New Zealand until 2022, when they moved to Great Britain.

When did Cameron Norrie start representing Great Britain?

Norrie switched his allegience to Great Britain when he turned 17 in April 2013 - partly due to the better funding on offer. He was eligible due to both of his parents being from Britain. He moved to London and spent three years living and training at the National Tennis Centre, later living with a host family for a further two years.

In 2018, he made his debut in the Davis Cup for Great Britain against Spain, beating world number 23 Roberto Bautista Agut just eight months after turning professional.

What are Cameron Norrie’s connections with Scotland?

Norrie’s father is a microbiologist from Glasgow. While he may not consider himself Scottish, Norrie certainly feels a connection with the country. In an interview in 2018, Norrie said: “I feel British but my dad still has a filthy Scottish accent so I’m hearing that a lot...but the Davis Cup did help my exposure and my experience, so it was great for me.” In a later interview, when asked if his New Zealand and American friends thought he was starting to sound more English, he said: “I’m not English, I prefer to say British because of the Scots thing...”

Norrie is also a supporter of Rangers Football Club.

What are Cameron Norrie’s Welsh connections?

Norrie could also play sport for Wales, as his mother comes from Cardiff.

Where did Cameron Norrie go to university?

From 2014–17 Norrie lived in the USA, studying sociology on a sports scholarship at Texas Christian University. He became the top ranked male college tennis player in the USA.