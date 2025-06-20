Both Jacob Fearnley and Jack Draper are in action at Queen's today. | Getty Images

It’s quarter finals day at the Queen’s Club Championships

One of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world, the Queen's Club Championships can trace its history back to 1881 - when it was called the London Athletic Club Open Tournament and was held at Stamford Bridge.

It moved to its current location in 1890 and was known as the London Grass Court Championships before taking the name of its venue in 1977.

In 1973 the women’s event was discontinued, but returned this year, where qualifier Tatjana Maria beat four top 15 players to unexpectedly take the title.

It’s now the turn of the men to take to the court, with world number two Carlos Alcaraz and British number one Jack Draper in the draw - and both through to the quarter finals.

And while Andy Murray, who won a record five singles titles between 2009 and 2016, is no longer playing, there is some Scottish interest, with Dalkeith-born Jacob Fearnley also playing his quarter final today (Friday).

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s action.

How much does the winner of the Queen’s Club Championship get?

There is a total prize pot of €2,522,220 for the 2025 championship, allocated as follows:

Men’s Singles

Winner: €471,755

Finalist: €253,790

Semi-finalist: €135,255

Quarter-finalist: €69,100

Round of 16: €36,885

Round of 32: €19,670

Doubles (per team)

Winner: €154,930

Finalist: €82,620

Semi-finalist: €41,800

Quarter-finalist: €20,910

Round of 16: €10,820

Who is playing today at Queen’s , Friday, June 20?

The third day of competition will see the start of the men’s singles second round, plus men’s doubles action. Here’s who will be on court.

Andy Murray Arena - play starts at 12noon

Jiri Lehecka (CZE) v Jacob Fearnley (GBR)

Brandon Nakashima (USA) v Jack Draper (GBR)

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

Holger Rune (DEN) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

Court 1 - play starts at 1pm

Rohan Bopanna (IND) / Sander Gille (BEL) v Julian Cash (GBR) / Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)

David Stevenson (GBR) / Marcus Willis (GBR) v Harri Heliovaara (FIN) / Henry Patten (GBR)

When is Jacob Fearnley’s Queen’s Championship quarter final?

Jacob Fearnley takes on Jiri Lehecka today - first on the Andy Murray Arena. His game will start at 12noon.

When is Jack Draper’s Queen’s Championship quarter final?

Jack Draper takes on Brandon Nakashima second on the Andy Murray Arena. It’s expected to start at around 1.30pm but it will depend on how long Jacob Fearnley’s match takes.

Who are the seeds at the 2025 Queen’s Club Championship?

The eight seeds, who will be kept apart until the quarter finals, are as follows:

Carlos Alcaraz Jack Draper Taylor Fritz Holger Rune Alex de Minaur Ben Shelton Frances Tiafoe Jakub Menšík

Can I watch the 2025 Queen's Club Championships on television?

All the action from the grass courts will be broadcast on the BBC, including BBC Two, BBC One, the BBC Sport website and the iPlayer.

Here’s when you can catch all the action:

Friday 20 June - 1pm: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app

Saturday 21 June - 12pm: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app, 1pm: Watch Queen's Tennis semi-finals on BBC Two

Sunday 22 June - 12pm: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app. 2.05pm: Watch Queen's Tennis final on BBC One

Who is favourite to win the Queen’s Championship?

Carlos Alcaraz is understandably a hot 8/11 favourite for the title, followed by Britain’s Jack Draper (21/10), Holger Rune (9/1) and Jiri Lehecka (10/1). Jacob Fearnley is a longshot at 33/1.