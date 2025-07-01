Jack Draper starts his Wimbledon campaign today. | Getty Images for LTA

It’s day two at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club - with Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper among the stars set to take to the grass courts.

Played on grass at London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London, this year’s tournament will be the 138th time it has taken place (and the 131st time the ladies’ singles has been played).

Last year saw Carlos Alcaraz take the men’s singles title for the second year in a row, while Barbora Krejčíková triumphed in the women’s singles championship.

They’re back to defend their titles, along with Novak Djokovic, who will be looking to add a record 25th grand slam trophy to his groaning mantelpiece.

Alcaraz squeezed through in five sets yesterday, with Djokovic starts his campaign today.

Meanwhile, while Andy Murray’s 2024 tournament was his last, there was still Scottish interest courtesy of Edinburgh-born Jacob Fearnley - but sadly he’s already out, beaten in the first round.

There’s still honourary Scotsman Cameron Norrie though (his dad’s from Glasgow), who is playing his second round match tomorrow (Wednesday).

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening during the second day of play, Tuesday, July 1.

What’s the full order of play for Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 1?

Here’s who’s playing today.

Centre Court - 1.30pm start

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [17] vs Alexandra Eala (PHI)

Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) vs Alexander Zverev (GER) [3] T/F 7/6(3) 6/7(8) 0/0

Alexandre Muller (FRA) vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [6]

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) vs Coco Gauff (USA) [2]

Court 1 - 1pm start

Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Luca Nardi (ITA)

Taylor Fritz (USA) [5] 65 vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) 66 T/F 6/7(6) 6/7(8) 6/4 7/6(6) 0/0

Petra Kvitova (CZE) vs Emma Navarro (USA) [10]

Jack Draper (GBR) [4] vs Sebastian Baez (ARG)

Court 2 - 11am start

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) vs Jessica Pegula (USA) [3]

Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) vs Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) [7]

Iga Swiatek (POL) [8] vs Polina Kudermetova

Ben Shelton (USA) [10] vs Alex Bolt (AUS)

Court 3 - 11am start

Johannus Monday (GBR) vs Tommy Paul (USA) [13]

Mirra Andreeva [7] vs Mayar Sherif (EGY)

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [19] vs Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)

Elina Avanesyan (ARM) vs Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [11]

Court 4 - 11am start

Alex Michelsen (USA) [30] vs Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) 85 vs Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) 86 T/F 2/6 3/6 6/3 7/6(6) 0/0

Camila Osorio (COL) vs Danielle Collins (USA)

Anastasia Potapova vs Magdalena Frech (POL) [25]

Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) vs Reilly Opelka (USA)

Court 5 - 11am start

Chun-Hsin Tseng (TPE) vs Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

Jil Teichmann (SUI) vs Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)

Caroline Dolehide (USA) vs Arantxa Rus (NED)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) vs David Goffin (BEL)

Court 6 - 11am start

Arthur Cazaux (FRA) vs Adam Walton (AUS)

Quentin Halys (FRA) vs August Holmgren (DEN)

Veronika Kudermetova vs Lin Zhu (CHN)

Court 7 - 11am start

Suzan Lamens (NED) vs Iva Jovic (USA)

Jesper de Jong (NED) vs Christopher Eubanks (USA)

Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) vs Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

Court 8 - 11am start

Jaime Faria (POR) vs Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Sebastian Ofner (AUT) vs Hamad Medjedovic (SRB)

Maria Sakkari (GRE) vs Anna Blinkova

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) vs Ella Seidel (GER)

Court 9 - 11am start

Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) vs Kaja Juvan (SLO)

Zeynep Sonmez (TUR) vs Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)

Hailey Baptiste USA) vs Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

Marcos Giron (USA) vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG)

Court 11 - 11am start

James McCabe (AUS) vs Fabian Marozsan (HUN)

Anna Kalinskaya vs Nina Stojanovic (SRB)

Francisco Comesana (ARG) vs Corentin Moutet (FRA)

Magda Linette (POL) [27] vs Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)

Court 12 - 11am start

Clara Tauson (DEN) [23] vs Heather Watson (GBR)

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 69 vs Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 70 T/F 6/7(4) 6/7(5) 0/0

Daniel Evans (GBR) vs Jay Clarke (GBR)

Gael Monfils (FRA) vs Ugo Humbert (FRA) [18]

Sofia Kenin (USA) [28] vs Taylor Townsend (USA)

Court 14 - 11am start

Daria Kasatkina (AUS) [16] vs Emiliana Arango (COL)

Jaume Munar (ESP) vs Alexander Bublik (KAZ) [28]

Raphael Collignon (BEL) vs Marin Cilic (CRO)

Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Zakharov

Court 15 - 11am start

Katie Volynets (USA) vs Tatjana Maria (GER)

Karolina Muchova (CZE) [15] vs Xinyu Wang (CHN)

Damir Dzumhur (BIH) vs Tomas Machac (CZE) [21]

Brandon Nakashima (USA) [29] vs Yunchaokete Bu (CHN)

Court 16 - 11am start

Veronika Erjavec (SLO) vs Marta Kostyuk (UKR) [26]

Pedro Martinez (ESP) vs George Loffhagen (GBR)

lavio Cobolli (ITA) [22] vs Beibit Zhukayev (KAZ)

Alycia Parks (USA) vs Belinda Bencic (SUI)

Court 17 - 11 am start

Priscilla Hon (AUS) vs Ekaterina Alexandrova [18]

Mariano Navone (ARG) vs Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [27]

Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) vs Francesca Jones (GBR)

Thomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) vs Jack Pinnington Jones (GBR)

Court 18 - 11 am start

Alex de Minaur (AUS) [11] vs Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)

Maya Joint (AUS) vs Liudmila Samsonova [19]

Caty McNally (USA) vs Jodie Burrage (GBR)

Hugo Gaston (FRA) vs Jakub Mensik (CZE) [15]

What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2025?

This year’s prize pit is up seven per cent on last year, up to a record £53.5 million.

Here’s the jaw-dropping prize money for the men’s and women’s singles competitions.

Champion: £3,000,000

Finalist: £1,520,000

Semi-finalist: £775,000

Quarter-finalist: £400,000

Round 4: £240,000

Round 3: £152,000

Round 2: £99,000

Round 1: £66,000

When is Jack Draper playing today?

The British fourth seed will be starting his campaign fourth (and last) on Court 1 against Argentinian Sebastian Baez. When exactly it will start depends on the three matches precefing it, but it seems likley that it will start late afternoon or early evening.

When can I watch Wimbledon on television?

From 10.30am each morning, Isa Guha will kics off the day’s action in the morning on BBC Two and iPlayer, before Clare Balding takes over in the afternoon as play continues into the evening on BBC One.

Qasa Alom hosts Today at Wimbledon daily throughout the tournament on BBC iPlayer, available from 9pm in week one and 8pm in week two, giving audiences instant access to highlights and expert analysis when and where they want them.

The highlights programme will also be broadcast after live play ends, daily on BBC Two and iPlayer.

There’s also live coverage of the show courts on the iPlayer, allowing you to follow your favourite.

What tournaments are included in Wimbledon 2025?

Alongside the men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles tournaments, Wimbledon also includes competitions for boys' (under 18 – singles and doubles, under 14 – singles), girls' (under 18 – singles and doubles, under 14 – singles), singles & doubles events for men's and women's wheelchair tennis players, gentlemen's and ladies' invitational doubles competitions and a mixed invitational doubles.

What’s the full schedule for the singles titles at Wimbledon 2025?

Here when matches will be played - weather willing.

Monday June 30: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles First Round

Tuesday July 1 : Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles First Round

Wednesday, July 2: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Second Round

Thursday, July 3: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Second Round

Friday, July 4: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Third Round

Saturday, July 5: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Third Round

Sunday, July 6: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Fourth Round

Monday, July 7: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Fourth Round

Tuesday, July 8: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Quarter-finals

Wednesday, July 9: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Quarter-finals

Thursday, July 10: Ladies' Singles Semi-finals

Friday, July 11: Gentlemen's Singles Semi-finals

Saturday, July 12: Ladies' Singles Final

Sunday, July 13: Gentlemen's Singles Final

What trophy does the men’s singles champion get?

The Gentlemen's Singles Trophy was first presented by the All England Club in 1887, having cost the grand sum of 100 guineas. It is made of silver gilt, stands 18 inches high and has a diameter of 7.5 inches. The inscription on the Cup reads: "The All England Lawn Tennis Club Single Handed Championship of the World". The men’s singles winner will also receive a three-quarter size replica of the Cup bearing the names of all past Champions.

What trophy does the women’s singles champion get?