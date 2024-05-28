Noak Djokoic won £2.35 million for his last Wimbledon win alone.

The Serbian has become vastly wealthy due his talent for winning tennis tournaments.

Turning professional in 2003 at the age of just 15, Novak Djokovic emerged into a tennis world dominated by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

By 2008 the duo had won the last 11 consecutive major championships between them, but Djokovic broke that streak by lifting the Australian Open that year.

Even then, nobody thought that he would challenge the big two players for the record of most Grand Slam tournaments - but he has since equalled and surpassed his closest rivals, who have also included Scotland’s Sir Andy Murray.

To date the current world number one has spend a record 427 weeks at the top of the rankings, winning an amazing 24 Grand Slam men's singles tournaments, including a record ten Australian Open titles.

He is the only man in the sport’s history to be reigning champion of all four major titles (the Nole Slam), and the only man to have won each of the four Grand Slams as least three times (a so-called triple Career Grand Slam).

With great success has come great riches, but just how much has the Serbian player made from the game?

Here’s the breakdown.

How much prize money has Novak Djokovic made?

No player has ever won as much prize money as Novak Djokovic, who recently passed the $182 million mark (around £142 million) - and he’s still earning more every tournament. With no sign of his retiral being imminent, it seems unlikely that it will be a record beaten any time soon.

Currently the prize money for the four Grand Slam tournaments is around £2.35 million for the winner of Wimbledon, £2 million for the French Open winner, around £2.3 million for the US Open champion, and around £1.6 million for the Australian Open victor - so there’s every chance he will have won more than $200 million soon.

Who are Novak Djokovic’s sponsors?

While nobody can beat Djokovic’s earnings on-court, his habit of speaking his mind and airing controversial views (most notably during the Covid pandemic) mean he’s not quite as lucrative as some of his rivals when it comes to attracting sponsors and advertising deals.

Djokovic’s official endorsements include Serbian telecommunications company Telekom Srbija and German nutritional supplement brand FitLine.

He originally had a clothing contract with Adidas but when it wasn’t reviewed (the company chose to sign up Andy Murray instead) he signed up to a 10-year deal with Sergio Tacchini. When that deal fell apart (due to late bonus payments) he moved to Uniqlo in a deal reportedly worth around $8 million a year. In 2013 it was announced he’d signed a new footwear deal with Adidas. He was unveiled as a brand ambassador of Lacoste in 2017.

Other brands who have paid Djokovic include watchmakers Audemars Piguet and Seiko, car companies Mercedes-Benz and Peugeout, plane maker Bombardier Aerospace, car manufacturer Peugeout, Australian bank ANZ and wine producer Jacob’s Creek.

What investments has Novak Djokovic made?

Djokovic’s business interests are mainly centred around Family Sport, the family-run company he set up in Serbia.

The company’s activities include real estate, resturants and cafes, sports event organisation and sports clothing distribution,

The company ran the Serbia Open until it folded in 2012, while Djokovic has a line of nutritional food products, called Djokolife, and has an 80 per cent stake in biotech firm QuantBioRes.

What is Novak Djokovic’s total net worth?

Taking everything into consideration, Novak Djokoic has a net worth of around $240 million (around £190 million)

Where does Novak Djokovic rank amongs the world’s richest tennis players?

Djokovic’s estimated fortune of $240 million places him third in the list of the richest tennis players in history.