When is the Scottish Grand National 2025? Date, time, prize money, runners, odds, how to watch

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Comment
Published 8th Apr 2025, 12:36 BST
The Scottish Grand National will be returning to Ayr this weekend.The Scottish Grand National will be returning to Ayr this weekend.
The Scottish Grand National will be returning to Ayr this weekend. | Getty Images
The biggest meet of the Scottish horseracing calendar will take place this weekend.

Last year’s memorable Scottish Grand National winner was Macdermott, who won a photo finish against second-placed Surrey Quest by the narrowest of margins.

Now Ayr Racecourse is starting to prepare itself for the 2025 event, which will see thousands of punters pack into the venue, and many more watch on television at home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We can’t tell you who is going to win - but we can tell you everything else you need to know.

Where does the Scottish Grand National take place?

The Scottish Grand National takes place at Ayr Racecourse.

The race is run over a course just shy of four miles long, with 27 jumps, and has the reputation of being one of the toughest tests for horses and jockeys in UK racing.

When is the 2025 Scottish Grand National?

The first races at the Ayr meeting are on Friday, April 11, but the Scottish Grand National itself is on Saturday, April 12, at 3.35pm.

The Grade 3 National Hunt steeplechase will feature a field of up to 30 runners and is the fourth most popular house race in the UK when it comes to the size of betting market.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Due to the timing of Easter this year, the race takes place just a week after the Aintree Grand National.

The only horse to have won both the Scottish and Aintree Grand Nationals in the same year was Red Rum.

What is the Scottish Grand National 2025 prize money?

The winner of the race will receive prize money of £112,540 - with a total prize purse of £200,000 on offer.

Can I get tickets to the Scottish Grand National?

Tickets are available from the Scottish Grand National website here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are still tickets available for 'Ladies Day' on Friday, April 11, from £28 for a grandstand ticket.

The racing on Saturday, April 12, is completely sold out.

Can I watch the Scottish Grand National on television?

Coverage of the day’s racing starts on STV at 1pm with the big race broadcast live from 3.35pm.

Who are the runners for the Scottish Grand National 2024?

There are currently 33 horses that have been entered into the Scottish Grand Nation, although some will withdraw before the final declaration - a maximum of 30 horses can run. If you put a bet on a horse that doesn’t race you will get your money back. Here are the runners from which the final lineup will be taken.

  1. Mr Incredible
  2. High Class Hero
  3. Henry’s Friend
  4. Loughglynn
  5. Our Power
  6. Olympic Man
  7. Macdermott
  8. Famous Bridge
  9. Captain Cody
  10. O’Moore Park
  11. Surrey Quest
  12. Apple Away
  13. Chosen Witness
  14. Spanish Harlem
  15. Whistle Stop Tour
  16. A Penny A Hundred
  17. Hasthing
  18. Rock My Way
  19. Judicieuse Allen
  20. Guard Your Dreams
  21. Sail Away
  22. Wiseguy
  23. Flash De Touzaine
  24. Walking On Air
  25. Theformismighty
  26. The Kniphand
  27. Your Own Story
  28. Grozni
  29. Dom Of Mary
  30. Snipe
  31. Klarc Kent
  32. Magna Sam
  33. Brandt

Chosen Witness is the early 4/1 favourite, followed by Whistle Stop Tour (10/1), Apple Away (10/1), Macdermott (10/1), and Captain Cody (10/1).

Related topics:RacingMoneyTicketsEaster
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice