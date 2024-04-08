Grand National 2024 prize money, date, time, length, jumps, how to watch, possible runners, odds

The world's most famous horse race is taking place this weekend.
By David Hepburn
Published 15th Mar 2024, 10:25 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 15:08 BST
 Comment
Derek Fox rides Corach Rambler to victory in the 2023 Grand National.
Derek Fox rides Corach Rambler to victory in the 2023 Grand National.

Held annually at Aintree Racecourse, in Merseyside, the Grand National was first run in 1839 - with this year's race the 176th time it has been held.

An estimated 500 to 600 million people watch the Grand National in over 140 countries.

It's also a huge day for the bookies, with many people placing their only bet of the year.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's race.

When is the Grand National?

The Grand National takes place on Saturday, April 13, and will start at the new earlier time of 4pm.

How can I watch the Grand National?

The Grand National will be broadcast live on STV.

How long is the Grand National course and how many jumps are there?

The race takes place over an official distance of about 4 miles and 2½ furlongs (6.907 km), with horses jumping 30 fences over two laps.

What's the prize money?

There will be a million pounds up for grabs at this year's Grand National, split among the first ten finishers as follows.

  • 1st – £561,300
  • 2nd – £211,100
  • 3rd – £105,500
  • 4th – £52,700
  • 5th – £26,500
  • 6th – £13,200
  • 7th – £6,800
  • 8th – £3,600
  • 9th – £2,000
  • 10th – £1,000

What horses will be racing in The Grand National?

Here are the 51 horses who are currently entered into the Grand National - along with their age, weight, rating, owner and trainer - that have been entered into the Grand National. The field of a maximum of 34 horse (down from the previous maximum entry of 40) will come from this list.

  1. Conflated (IRE) 10-11-12 166 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  2. Noble Yeats (IRE) 9-11-11 165 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins IRE
  3. Nassalam (FR) 7-11-7 161 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore
  4. Coko Beach (FR) 9-11-7 161 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  5. Capodanno (FR) 8-11-7 161 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins IRE
  6. I Am Maximus (FR) 8-11-5 159 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins IRE
  7. Minella Indo (IRE) 11-11-5 159 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE
  8. Corach Rambler (IRE) 10-11-5 159 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell
  9. Janidil (FR) 10-11-5 159 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins IRE
  10. Stattler (IRE) 9-11-4 158 Mr RA Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE
  11. Mahler Mission (IRE) 8-11-4 158 Colm Herron & Rockview Racing Syndicate John McConnell IRE
  12. Delta Work (FR) 11-11-3 157 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  13. Foxy Jacks (IRE) 10-11-3 157 Ms Rachel Carthy Mouse Morris IRE
  14. Galvin (IRE) 10-11-1 155 Mr RA Bartlett Gordon Elliott IRE
  15. Farouk d'Alene (FR) 9-11-0 154 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  16. Eldorado Allen (FR) 10-10-13 153 J P Romans & Terry Warner Joe Tizzard
  17. Ain't That A Shame (IRE) 10-10-12 152 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE
  18. Vanillier (FR) 9-10-11 151 Mrs HM Keaveney Gavin Cromwell IRE
  19. Mr Incredible (IRE) 8-10-10 150 Paul Byrne & J Carthy Willie Mullins IRE
  20. Run Wild Fred (IRE) 10-10-9 149 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  21. Latenightpass (GB) 11-10-9 149 Mrs PA Ellis Dan Skelton
  22. Minella Crooner (IRE) 8-10-9 149 KTDA Racing/Nick Courtney/Cillian Moran Gordon Elliott IRE
  23. Adamantly Chosen (IRE) 7-10-8 148 Watch This Space Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
  24. Mac Tottie (GB) 11-10-8 148 Steve & Jackie Fleetham Peter Bowen
  25. Chemical Energy (IRE) 8-10-8 148 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  26. Limerick Lace (IRE) 7-10-7 147 Mr JP McManus Gavin Cromwell IRE
  27. Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 7-10-7 147 Mr P Byrne Willie Mullins IRE
  28. The Goffer (IRE) 7-10-7 147 Mr Allan Snow Gordon Elliott IRE
  29. Roi Mage (FR) 12-10-7 147 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin IRE
  30. Glengouly (FR) 8-10-6 146 Roaringwater Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
  31. Galia des Liteaux (FR) 8-10-6 146 Mr Michael Ariss Dan Skelton
  32. Panda Boy (IRE) 8-10-6 146 Old Pals Partnership Martin Brassil IRE
  33. Eklat de Rire (FR) 10-10-6 146 Mr P Davies Henry de Bromhead IRE
  34. Chambard (FR) 12-10-6 146 David & Carol Shaw Venetia Williams
  35. Kitty's Light (GB) 8-10-6 146 R J Bedford & All Stars Sports Racing Christian Williams
  36. Malina Girl (IRE) 7-10-5 145 Mrs JM Russell Gavin Cromwell IRE
  37. Desertmore House (IRE) 9-10-4 144 OBP Carroll/Anthony Vaughan Martin Brassil IRE
  38. Kinondo Kwetu (GB) 8-10-4 144 Gunalt Partnership Sam England
  39. Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 10-10-3 143 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling
  40. Ontheropes (IRE) 10-10-3 143 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
  41. Fakir d'Alene (FR) 9-10-3 143 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  42. Annual Invictus (IRE) 9-10-2 142 Mr Thomas Michael Smith Chris Gordon
  43. Amirite (IRE) 8-10-2 142 Patrick Hale Henry de Bromhead IRE
  44. Tullybeg (IRE) 9-10-0 140 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  45. Iron Bridge (IRE) 8-10-0 140 Hemmings Racing Jonjo O'Neill
  46. Cepage (FR) 12-10-0 140 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams
  47. Famous Bridge (IRE) 8-10-13 139 Hemmings Racing Nicky Richards
  48. Frontal Assault (IRE) 9-9-12 138 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  49. Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 11-9-11 137 Dash Grange Stud Nigel Twiston-Davies
  50. Tommie Beau (IRE) 9-9-10 136 Simon & Christine Prout Seamus Mullins
  51. Where It All Began (IRE) 8-9-9 135 Patrick & Scott Bryceland, McNeill Family Gordon Elliott IRE

What horses are the early favourites?

Much could change before the big race, but the early favourite is Corach Rambler at 5/1, followed by I Am Maximus (7/1), Vanillier (9/1),, Meetingofthewaters (10/1), Panda Boy (10/1) and Mr Incredible (11/1).

