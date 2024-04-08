Derek Fox rides Corach Rambler to victory in the 2023 Grand National.

Held annually at Aintree Racecourse, in Merseyside, the Grand National was first run in 1839 - with this year's race the 176th time it has been held.

An estimated 500 to 600 million people watch the Grand National in over 140 countries.

It's also a huge day for the bookies, with many people placing their only bet of the year.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's race.

When is the Grand National?

The Grand National takes place on Saturday, April 13, and will start at the new earlier time of 4pm.

How can I watch the Grand National?

The Grand National will be broadcast live on STV.

How long is the Grand National course and how many jumps are there?

The race takes place over an official distance of about 4 miles and 2½ furlongs (6.907 km), with horses jumping 30 fences over two laps.

What's the prize money?

There will be a million pounds up for grabs at this year's Grand National, split among the first ten finishers as follows.

1st – £561,300

2nd – £211,100

3rd – £105,500

4th – £52,700

5th – £26,500

6th – £13,200

7th – £6,800

8th – £3,600

9th – £2,000

10th – £1,000

What horses will be racing in The Grand National?

Here are the 51 horses who are currently entered into the Grand National - along with their age, weight, rating, owner and trainer - that have been entered into the Grand National. The field of a maximum of 34 horse (down from the previous maximum entry of 40) will come from this list.

Conflated (IRE) 10-11-12 166 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Noble Yeats (IRE) 9-11-11 165 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins IRE Nassalam (FR) 7-11-7 161 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore Coko Beach (FR) 9-11-7 161 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Capodanno (FR) 8-11-7 161 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins IRE I Am Maximus (FR) 8-11-5 159 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins IRE Minella Indo (IRE) 11-11-5 159 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE Corach Rambler (IRE) 10-11-5 159 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell Janidil (FR) 10-11-5 159 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins IRE Stattler (IRE) 9-11-4 158 Mr RA Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE Mahler Mission (IRE) 8-11-4 158 Colm Herron & Rockview Racing Syndicate John McConnell IRE Delta Work (FR) 11-11-3 157 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Foxy Jacks (IRE) 10-11-3 157 Ms Rachel Carthy Mouse Morris IRE Galvin (IRE) 10-11-1 155 Mr RA Bartlett Gordon Elliott IRE Farouk d'Alene (FR) 9-11-0 154 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Eldorado Allen (FR) 10-10-13 153 J P Romans & Terry Warner Joe Tizzard Ain't That A Shame (IRE) 10-10-12 152 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE Vanillier (FR) 9-10-11 151 Mrs HM Keaveney Gavin Cromwell IRE Mr Incredible (IRE) 8-10-10 150 Paul Byrne & J Carthy Willie Mullins IRE Run Wild Fred (IRE) 10-10-9 149 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Latenightpass (GB) 11-10-9 149 Mrs PA Ellis Dan Skelton Minella Crooner (IRE) 8-10-9 149 KTDA Racing/Nick Courtney/Cillian Moran Gordon Elliott IRE Adamantly Chosen (IRE) 7-10-8 148 Watch This Space Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE Mac Tottie (GB) 11-10-8 148 Steve & Jackie Fleetham Peter Bowen Chemical Energy (IRE) 8-10-8 148 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Limerick Lace (IRE) 7-10-7 147 Mr JP McManus Gavin Cromwell IRE Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 7-10-7 147 Mr P Byrne Willie Mullins IRE The Goffer (IRE) 7-10-7 147 Mr Allan Snow Gordon Elliott IRE Roi Mage (FR) 12-10-7 147 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin IRE Glengouly (FR) 8-10-6 146 Roaringwater Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE Galia des Liteaux (FR) 8-10-6 146 Mr Michael Ariss Dan Skelton Panda Boy (IRE) 8-10-6 146 Old Pals Partnership Martin Brassil IRE Eklat de Rire (FR) 10-10-6 146 Mr P Davies Henry de Bromhead IRE Chambard (FR) 12-10-6 146 David & Carol Shaw Venetia Williams Kitty's Light (GB) 8-10-6 146 R J Bedford & All Stars Sports Racing Christian Williams Malina Girl (IRE) 7-10-5 145 Mrs JM Russell Gavin Cromwell IRE Desertmore House (IRE) 9-10-4 144 OBP Carroll/Anthony Vaughan Martin Brassil IRE Kinondo Kwetu (GB) 8-10-4 144 Gunalt Partnership Sam England Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 10-10-3 143 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling Ontheropes (IRE) 10-10-3 143 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE Fakir d'Alene (FR) 9-10-3 143 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Annual Invictus (IRE) 9-10-2 142 Mr Thomas Michael Smith Chris Gordon Amirite (IRE) 8-10-2 142 Patrick Hale Henry de Bromhead IRE Tullybeg (IRE) 9-10-0 140 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Iron Bridge (IRE) 8-10-0 140 Hemmings Racing Jonjo O'Neill Cepage (FR) 12-10-0 140 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams Famous Bridge (IRE) 8-10-13 139 Hemmings Racing Nicky Richards Frontal Assault (IRE) 9-9-12 138 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 11-9-11 137 Dash Grange Stud Nigel Twiston-Davies Tommie Beau (IRE) 9-9-10 136 Simon & Christine Prout Seamus Mullins Where It All Began (IRE) 8-9-9 135 Patrick & Scott Bryceland, McNeill Family Gordon Elliott IRE

What horses are the early favourites?