When is the Scottish Grand National 2024? Date, time, prize money, runners, odds

The biggest meet of the Scottish horseracing calendar is coming up later this month.
By David Hepburn
Published 8th Apr 2024, 15:41 BST
Kitty's Light won the 2023 Scottish Grand National before taking the Gold Cup a week later.Kitty's Light won the 2023 Scottish Grand National before taking the Gold Cup a week later.
Last year’s Scottish Grand National winner was Kitty's Light, who went on to pull off a rare double by going on to take the Gold Cup just a week later.

Now Ayr Racecourse is starting to prepare itself for the 2024, which will see thousands of punters pack into the venue, and many more watch on television at home.

We can’t tell you who is going to win - but we can tell you everything else you need to know.

Where does the Scottish Grand National take place?

The Scottish Grand National takes place at Ayr Racecourse.

The race is run over a course just shy of four miles long, with 27 jumps, and has the reputation of being one of the toughest tests for horses and jockeys in UK racing.

When is the 2024 Scottish Grand National?

The first races at the Ayr meeting are on Friday, April 19, but the Scottish Grand National itself is on Saturday, April 20, at 3.35pm.

The Grade 3 National Hunt steeplechase will feature a field of up to 30 runners and is the fourth most popular house race in the UK when it comes to the size of betting market.

Due to the timing of Easter this year, the race will take place just a week after the Aintree Grand National.

The only horse to have won both the Scottish and Aintree Grand Nationals in the same year was Red Rum.

What is the Scottish Grand National 2024 prize money?

The winner of the race will receive prize money of £112,540 - with a total prize purse of £200,000 on offer..

Can I get tickets to the Scottish Grand National?

Tickets are available from the Scottish Grand National website here.

There are still tickets available for 'Ladies Day' on Friday, April 19, from £27 for a grandstand ticket.

Grandstand tickets are still available the racing on Saturday, April 20, from £35, although are expected to sell out before raceday.

Can I watch the Scottish Grand National on television?

Coverage of the day’s racing starts on STV at 1pm with the big race broadcast live from 3.35pm.

Who are the runners for the Scottish Grand National 2024?

There are currently 71 horses that have been entered into the Scottish Grand Nation, although many will withdraw before the final declaration. If you put a bet on a horse that doesn’t race you will get your money back. Here are the runners from which the final lineup will be taken.

  1. Anglers Crag 
  2. Stay Away Fay 
  3. Git Maker 
  4. Sail Away 
  5. Mahler Mission 
  6. Beauport 
  7. My Silver Lining 
  8. Macdermott 
  9. Galvin 
  10. The Goffer 
  11. Kitty's Light 
  12. Mr Vango 
  13. Threeunderthrufive 
  14. Whacker Clan 
  15. Sine Nomine 
  16. Chemical Energy 
  17. Aime Desjy 
  18. Iron Bridge 
  19. Klarc Kent 
  20. Spanish Harlem 
  21. Inis Oirr 
  22. Autonomous Cloud 
  23. We'llhavewan 
  24. Mr Incredible 
  25. Famous Bridge 
  26. Tommie Beau 
  27. Surrey Quest 
  28. Ballygrifincottage 
  29. Flegmatik 
  30. Elvis Mail 
  31. Major Dundee 
  32. Twoshotsoftequila 
  33. Heltenham 
  34. Ontheropes 
  35. Galia des Liteaux 
  36. Enrilo 
  37. Wayfinder 
  38. Rapper 
  39. Adamantly Chosen 
  40. Gold Cup Bailly 
  41. Glengouly 
  42. Guetapan Collonges 
  43. Where It All Began 
  44. Egbert 
  45. Le Milos 
  46. Flash de Touzaine 
  47. James du Berlais 
  48. Tullybeg 
  49. Kinondo Kwetu 
  50. Broken Halo 
  51. Loup de Maulde 
  52. Manothepeople 
  53. Your Own Story 
  54. Fortescue 
  55. The Gradual Slope 
  56. Punitive 
  57. Now Where Or When 
  58. Come On Teddy 
  59. Chambard 
  60. Magna Sam 
  61. Courtland 
  62. The Flier Begley 
  63. Dorking Cock 
  64. Flash Collonges 
  65. Half Shot 
  66. Flower of Scotland 
  67. Whistleinthedark 
  68. Bodhisattva 
  69. Secret Reprieve 
  70. Moroder 
  71. Salmanino 

Who are the favourites for the 2024 Scottish Grand National?

There’s a long way to go until race day, but the early favourite is Anglers Crag with odds of 10/1, followed by Stay Away Fay (12/1), Git Maker (12/1), Sail Away (12/1), Mahler Mission (12/1), Beauport (14/1) and My Silver Lining (14/1).

