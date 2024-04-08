Kitty's Light won the 2023 Scottish Grand National before taking the Gold Cup a week later.

Now Ayr Racecourse is starting to prepare itself for the 2024, which will see thousands of punters pack into the venue, and many more watch on television at home.

We can’t tell you who is going to win - but we can tell you everything else you need to know.

Where does the Scottish Grand National take place?

The Scottish Grand National takes place at Ayr Racecourse.

The race is run over a course just shy of four miles long, with 27 jumps, and has the reputation of being one of the toughest tests for horses and jockeys in UK racing.

When is the 2024 Scottish Grand National?

The first races at the Ayr meeting are on Friday, April 19, but the Scottish Grand National itself is on Saturday, April 20, at 3.35pm.

The Grade 3 National Hunt steeplechase will feature a field of up to 30 runners and is the fourth most popular house race in the UK when it comes to the size of betting market.

Due to the timing of Easter this year, the race will take place just a week after the Aintree Grand National.

The only horse to have won both the Scottish and Aintree Grand Nationals in the same year was Red Rum.

What is the Scottish Grand National 2024 prize money?

The winner of the race will receive prize money of £112,540 - with a total prize purse of £200,000 on offer..

Can I get tickets to the Scottish Grand National?

Tickets are available from the Scottish Grand National website here.

There are still tickets available for 'Ladies Day' on Friday, April 19, from £27 for a grandstand ticket.

Grandstand tickets are still available the racing on Saturday, April 20, from £35, although are expected to sell out before raceday.

Can I watch the Scottish Grand National on television?

Coverage of the day’s racing starts on STV at 1pm with the big race broadcast live from 3.35pm.

Who are the runners for the Scottish Grand National 2024?

There are currently 71 horses that have been entered into the Scottish Grand Nation, although many will withdraw before the final declaration. If you put a bet on a horse that doesn’t race you will get your money back. Here are the runners from which the final lineup will be taken.

Anglers Crag Stay Away Fay Git Maker Sail Away Mahler Mission Beauport My Silver Lining Macdermott Galvin The Goffer Kitty's Light Mr Vango Threeunderthrufive Whacker Clan Sine Nomine Chemical Energy Aime Desjy Iron Bridge Klarc Kent Spanish Harlem Inis Oirr Autonomous Cloud We'llhavewan Mr Incredible Famous Bridge Tommie Beau Surrey Quest Ballygrifincottage Flegmatik Elvis Mail Major Dundee Twoshotsoftequila Heltenham Ontheropes Galia des Liteaux Enrilo Wayfinder Rapper Adamantly Chosen Gold Cup Bailly Glengouly Guetapan Collonges Where It All Began Egbert Le Milos Flash de Touzaine James du Berlais Tullybeg Kinondo Kwetu Broken Halo Loup de Maulde Manothepeople Your Own Story Fortescue The Gradual Slope Punitive Now Where Or When Come On Teddy Chambard Magna Sam Courtland The Flier Begley Dorking Cock Flash Collonges Half Shot Flower of Scotland Whistleinthedark Bodhisattva Secret Reprieve Moroder Salmanino

Who are the favourites for the 2024 Scottish Grand National?