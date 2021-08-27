Jake Paul is a YouTube star turned boxer. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Internet star turned professional boxer Jake Paul takes on his latest challenge when he faces ex UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the coming days.

The YouTube sensation has enjoyed a promising start to his pro career, with a first round knock out of MMA fighter Ben Askren in April meaning he has chalked up a record of 3-0 since his move into the sport.

The 24-year-old has shown the watching public exactly what he is made of despite much derision following confirmation he would be swapping likes for fights.

And despite his fighting career still being in its relevant infancy, Paul has shown he can compete with the best of them when it comes to the customary trash talk, after a war of words with Woodley ultimately lead to this upcoming showdown between the pair.

However, looking to bring Paul down a notch will be 39-year-old Woodley.

The St. Louis native – also known as The Chosen One – began his professional MMA career back in 2009, and currently holds a UFC record of 19-7-1. It was actually Woodley who originally called out Paul following a backstage confrontation where Paul mocked him due to his inexperience in boxing.

The clash with YouTuber Paul will be his first professional boxing bout.

When does the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight take place?

The pair will battle it out this Sunday, August 29 at 8pm EDT.

The fight is scheduled to last eight rounds and has been set at cruiserweight. The weight limit is imposed at 190 lbs. The fight will begin 1am BST time on Monday August 30.

Rocket Mortgage Field House will host the fight in Cleveland, Ohio.

Woodley is looking to win his own first professional bout. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore, Creative Commons

How can I watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley in the UK?

BT Sport Box Office have claimed the rights to show the fight in the UK and Ireland, with the broadcaster pricing the pay-per-view event at £16.95, and €29.99 in Ireland.

The PPV main card begins at 12.30am on BT Sport Box Office and can be accessed via BT TV, Virgin TV and Sky. The BT Sport Box Office App will enable fans to stream the fight online too.

Who is on the undercard for Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley?

Amanda Serrano v Yamileth Mercado – for WBC, WBO and IBO World Featherweight titles

Daniel Dubois vs. Juiseppe Cusumano

Ivan Barancyhk vs. Montana Love

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor

Charles Conwell v Lucas Brian Ariel Bastida

What are the latest odds for Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley?

Jake Paul is the current favourite, with his odds to win priced at Fight Winner (8/15), Win by KO/TKO (4/6) and win by decision (10/1).

In the opposition corner, Tyron Woodley is priced at Fight Winner (6/4), Win by KO/TKO (13/8) and win by decision (16/1). A draw is available at 16/1.

The odds for a Jake Paul Round 1 win come in a 6/1, while a Round 2 win is priced at 7/1. If you fancy the fight to go the distance Jake Paul to win by decision/technical decision is priced at 10/1.

If you think Tyron Woodley can spring a surprise by taking a Round 1 win, he is priced at 12/1.

All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

