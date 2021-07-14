Fireworks are set off over Hampden as the closing ceremony comes to a fantastic end at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Photo credit SNS Group Bill Murray.

While current focus may be on this year’s delayed Olympics in Japan and the spectators that are unable to attend, it’s worth remembering that the Commonwealth Games are little over a year away.

Held every four years, the event will see thousands of athletes compete across 19 different sports over 11 days, with each athlete hailing from countries within the Commonwealth to compete across several different sports and para-sports.

It’s the first time the event will be held in England for 20 years, with the 2002 games held in Manchester. However, it’s a mere seven years ago that the games were held in Scotland, as the city of Glasgow won the vote to be the host city in 2014. The last Commonwealth Games took place in Melbourne, Australia, in 2018.

When are the Commonwealth Games 2022?

The games are set to take place in Birmingham from July 28 until August 8 in 2022.

The events will take place across various venues in the West Midlands, with games taking place in Birmingham, Sandwell, Solihull, Leamington Spa, Coventry, Wolverhampton, and Cannock Chase.

Where can I get tickets for the Commonwealth Games 2022?

The first ballot for tickets to the event became available on Wednesday July 14 to those who live in the West Midlands. The ballot remains open until month end, July 30.

Residents who live within the vicinity of the events have been handed the opportunity to plan their games and apply for tickets ahead of the main ballot. The next stage is expected to open to everyone in September this year.

What events are included in the Commonwealth Games?

The games will see 19 different sports take place, alongside the biggest ever para-sports programme in the history of the games. The sports set to take place are: athletics and para athletics, badminton, basketball 3x3, beach volleyball, boxing, cricket T20, cycling, diving, gymnastics, hockey, judo, lawn bowls and para lawn bowls, netball, para powerlifting, rugby sevens, squash, swimming and para swimming, table tennis and para table tennis, triathlon and para triathlon, weightlifting and wrestling.

How can I watch the Commonwealth Games?

Though it is too far in advance for a TV schedule, it has been confirmed that the BBC have the exclusive rights to show the Commonwealth Games.

This means that viewers will be able to access different events via the various BBC channels available, while also being able to stream via the BBC’s iPlayer service online.

