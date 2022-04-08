Fans watch over from above the pitlane during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 12th, 2020. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images.

The 2022 F1 season is fully underway, with Ferrari surging past last year’s top contenders, Red Bull and Mercedes, to stand in P1 and 2. British seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been struggling with Mercedes’ 2022 car, placing him in fifth, behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and his own teammate, George Russell.

The action will continue in the next F1 race, the Australian Grand Prix, held on the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit. The 2.579-kilometre rack will see the full roster of drivers back on the grid, battling it out for points in the early stages of this year’s championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s all you need to know about the Australian Grand Prix, including how to watch it from the UK.

Drive to Survive. a documentary series produced in a collaboration between Netflix and Formula One, has sparked fresh interest from thousands of fans around the world. Photo: Netflix.

What time does the Australian Grand Prix start?

Two practice rounds will be held on Friday April 8th, one at 4am and one at 7am UK time. The third practice will take place at 4am UK time on April 9th, with Qualifying following shortly after at 7am.

The race itself will kick off at 6am UK time on Sunday April 10th, finishing around 8am.

F1 Australia UK time and how to watch the Australian Grand Prix in the UK

You can watch live coverage of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix from 4pm on Sky Sports F1 on Saturday, either via your Sky box or NOW TV. Sky customers can also watch the livestream via the Sky app.