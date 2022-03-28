F1 2022: F1 results from Saudi Arabia Grand Prix and current F1 standings ahead of Australian Grand Prix

From left to right, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Sergio 'Checo' Perez, Charles Leclerc, and Carlos Sainz line up ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

Although it’s exciting for any driver to take home a podium place after a race weekend, the top teams also need to keep track of their points as the seasons go on.

Points are awarded for all positions up to P10, which are then added up to find the winning driver of the world championship each year.

Last year, Max Verstappen came out on top, making him the defending champion for 2022.

Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain as Ferrari take home both P1 and P2. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

Here are the current standings following the Bahrain Grand Prix.

F1 results from the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Defending world champion Red Bull's Max Verstappen came back out on top after a slow start to the season from Red Bull.

Here’s the full list of finishes, from P1 to those who didn't manage to complete the race:

- P1: Max Verstappen / Red Bull Racing

- P2: Charles Leclerc / Ferrari

- P3: Carlos Sainz / Ferrari

- P4: Sergio Perez / Red Bull Racing

- P5: George Russell / Mercedes

- P6: Esteban Ocon / Alpine

- P7: Lando Norris / McLaren

- P8: Pierre Gasly / Alphatauri

- P9: Kevin Magnussen / Haas

- P10: Lewis Hamilton / Mercedes

- P11: Guanyu Zhou / Alfa Romeo

- P12: Nico Hulkenberg / Aston Martin

- P13: Lance Stroll / Aston Martin

- DNF: Alexander Albon / Williams

- DNF: Valtteri Bottas / Alfa Romeo

- DNF: Fernando Alonso / Alpine

- DNF: Daniel Ricciardo / McLaren

- DNF: Nicholas Latifi / Williams

- DNF: Yuki Tsounda / Alphatauri

F1 standings ahead of Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

As Charles Leclerc also got the fastest lap of the race, he was awarded an extra point.

As such, these are the current standings going into the second weekend of F1 2022 season, including points, wins, and podiums in that order:

- Charles Leclerc / Ferrari / 45 / 1 / 2

- Carlos Sainz / Ferrari / 33 / 0 / 2

- Max Verstappen / Red Bull Racing / 25 / 1 / 1

- George Russell / Mercedes / 22 / 0 / 0

- Lewis Hamilton / Mercedes / 16 / 0 / 1

- Esteban Ocon / Alpine / 14 / 0 / 0

- Sergio Perez / Red Bull Racing / 12 / 0 / 0

- Kevin Magnussen / Haas / 12 / 0 / 0

- Valtteri Bottas / Alfa Romeo / 8 / 0 / 0

- Lando Norris / McLaren / 6 / 0 / 0

- Yuki Tsounda / Alphatauri / 4 / 0 / 0

- Pierre Gasly / Alphatauri / 4 / 0 / 0

- Fernando Alonso / Alpine / 2 / 0 / 0

- Zhou Guanyu / Alfa Romeo / 1 / 0 / 0

- Mick Schumacher / Haas / 0 / 0 / 0

- Lance Stroll / Aston Martin / 0 / 0 / 0

- Alexander Albon / Williams / 0 / 0 / 0

- Daniel Ricciardo / McLaren / 0 / 0 / 0

- Nicholas Latifi / Williams / 0 / 0 / 0