George Russell drives the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 during Day Two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 1th. Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images.

The return of F1 is just around the corner, with various dates and races taking the teams all over the world.

After a confusing and somewhat underwhelming close to the season in 2021, with confusion over what rules were in place for the final lap, fans will be looking forward to a fresh season this year.

Here’s all the Grand Prix dates and the drivers for the 2022 season.

F1 drivers pose with a banner promoting peace and sympathy with Ukraine prior to F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 9th. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

Formula 1 2022 schedule

There are 22 Grands Prix scheduled for 2022. Here’s the full schedule of events for the upcoming season:

- March 20th: Bahrain Grand Prix on the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir

- March 27th: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit

- April 10th: Australian Grand Prix on the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne

- April 24th: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Autodromo Internazionale Enso e Dino Ferrari (Imola)

- May 8th: Miami Grand Prix on the Miami International Autodrome

- May 22nd: Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

- May 29th: Monaco Grand Prix in the Circuit de Monaco

- June 12th: Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the Baku City Circuit

- June 19th: Canadian Grand Prix on the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal

- July 3rd: British Grand Prix at Silverstone

- July 10th: Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg

- July 24th: French Grand Prix at the Circuit Paul Ricard

- July 31st: Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring

- August 28th: Belgian Grand Prix at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (Spa)

- September 4th: Dutch Grand Prix at the Circuit Zandvoort

- September 11th: Italian Grand Prix on the Monza Circuit

- October 2nd: Singaporean Grand Prix on the Marina Bay Street Circuit

- October 9th: Japanese Grand Prix on the Suzuka Circuit

- October 23rd: American Grand Prix on the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas

- October 30th: Mexican Grand Prix at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City

- November 13th: Brazilian Grand Prix on the Interlagos Circuit in Sao Paulo

- November 20th: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on the Yas Marina Circuit

F1 driver teams for 2022

Mercedes

The UK’s own Lewis Hamilton and Australian George Russell will be behind the wheel at Mercedes in 2022.

Driving a W13 with a Mercedes engine, the team will once more be led by Principal Toto Wolff.

Red Bull

Principal Christian Horner will continue with defending champion Max Vertsappen and Sergio Pérez, coming back for his second season in the team.

Red Bull’s RB18 performed top of the group in testing, so they’ll be hoping for a good year in 2022.

Ferrari

Placing third in last year’s season, Principal Mattia Binotto is back with the F1-75 on the track.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr make for a talented partnership behind the wheel.

McLaren

In the MCL36 this year are talented British youngster Lando Norris and the more experienced Daniel Ricciardo.

Principal Andreas Seidl will be keen to solve the brake-cooling problem the team faced in the tests before races begin in earnest this season.

Alpine

Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon will take to the track for Alpine this year, driving the A522.

Still rebuilding from the former Renault set-up, Principal Otmar Szafnauer seems to be a strong choice to lead the team so far.

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda are both out to prove they deserve a place in the Red Bull racing team.

They are led by Principal Franz Tost and driving AT03.

Aston Martin

In the AMR22 and led by new Principal Mike Krack, Aston Martin showed promise on the test races, if nothing overly special.

Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll will take the wheel for the 2022 season.

Williams

Alexandor Albon and Nicholas Latifi are driving the new car from Williams, still playing catch-up after being sold by the Williams family.

Principal Jost Capito is leading the team in charge of the FW44.

Alfa Romeo

The team under Principal Frédéric Vasseur has already been battling issues with reliability in the C42 in tests.

There’s another rookie-veteran relationship between the drivers in this team, with 32-year-old Valtteri Bottas and 22-year-old Guanyu Zhou.

Haas

Principal Guenther Steiner has put Kevin Magnussen and Mich Schumacher in his team for 2022.