US Open 2025 Tennis Odds: Here are the 10 favourites for the title - including Britain's Jack Draper

First competed for in 1881, the US Open Tennis Championships is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, and this year runs from August 24 to September 7.
Played on hardcourts, the tournament consists of the headlining men’s and women’s singles competitions, alongside men's and women's doubles, mixed doubles events.
This year has seen a change, with the mixed doubles tournament taking place on August 19 and 20 with a new format of matches being played as a best-of-three four game sets.
There are also competitions for senior, junior, and wheelchair players.
Last year saw Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka take the singles crowns - and both will be back to defend their titles.
Here are the 10 bookies’ favourites for the men’s title.
1. Jannik Sinner - 11/10
The current world number one and defending champion, Italy's Jannik Sinner is the 11/10 favourite to win the US Open. He's already won two Australian Opens, a US Open and this year's Wimbledon title. He looks likely to dominate with Alcaraz for years to come. | Getty Images
2. Carlos Alcaraz - 7/5
The bookies can barely split the top two in the world when it comes to the US Open. Spanish defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is the 7/5 second favourite. His five majors include the two Wimbledons and the last two French Opens - he just needs to win the US for the career slam. In 2022 he became the youngest man in the Open Era to top the world rankings, at the age of just 19, but he's now world number two. | Getty Images
3. Novak Djokovic - 14/1
The bookies reckon the US Open is a two horse race, with third favourite Novak Djokovic way out at 14/1 to win a record 25th Grand Slam. He's won the tournament four times in the past and has spent 428 weeks at the top of the world rankings. | Getty Images
4. Jack Draper - 17/1
Last year British player Jack Draper had his best ever Grand Slam performance at the US Open - making it to the semi finals. The bookies reckon he has a 17/1 chance of going all the way this year. | Getty Images