Caledonia Gladiators suffered a heavy home loss in their opening playoff game against Newcastle Eagles on Friday. Cr. Caledonia Gladiators.

Caledonia Gladiators head coach Gareth Murray admitted his side looked ‘uncomfortable’ following their heavy 84-97 BBL playoff defeat to Newcastle Eagles on Friday.

The Scottish outfit had been in fine form heading into the playoffs and entered the game as firm favourites having finished three places above their opponents during the regular season. However, Murray’s side weren’t at the races as the Eagles took a big first-leg win in East Kilbride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thought we lost the physical battles,” admitted Murray. “They showed they wanted it more than us in 50/50s, offensive rebounds in the first-half, loose ball on the ground - they were after it. Just the off ball physicality, they outmatched us tonight. In offence, they made shots, shared the balls and got 52 points in the paint - it was difficult to contain their two guards tonight.”

Former Caledonia star Jordan Johnson played a pivotal role for the visitors, coming off the bench to score 31 points and seven assists during a remarkable display and secure the 1-0 Quarter-Final advantage.

The shock heavy home loss means Murray’s side now have to win against the Eagles in Newcastle next Friday in order to take the series to a third game. If they don’t, their season will come to a disappointing and premature end.

“It’s not tactics or things we are working on,” explained Murray. “It was the physical battle. They were bullying us and we were just allowing them to catch it where they want it. They made us uncomfortable where we wanted to make them uncomfortable.

“It is just one game. We have to regroup. We don’t play until next Friday so we will watch video and prepare for them again on Friday and hopefully we can redeem this game against them.”

A clearly disappointed Prince Onwas echoed his coach’s thoughts following the damaging defeat but urged his teammates to use the pain as fuel ahead of their trip to Newcastle next week and level the tie.

“One thing we are going to do is fight,” said Onwas. “It is a disappointing result but we have four or five days to prepare. We will see them again. We’ve been them twice, they’ve been us twice in the regular season so it is a battle. We have to bring the energy and a game plan to execute.”