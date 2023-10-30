It's the fight that every boxing fan wants to see, but Tyson Fury's latest fight has cast doubt on the date.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk face off after the Heavyweight fight between Fury and Francis Ngannou.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury narrowly escaped defeat at the weekend MMA fighter Francis Ngannou thanks to a controversial unanimous points decision.

Fury was knocked down and badly cut in the fight that many - wrongly - thought he would win easily.

His next fight is set to be against IBF, WBO and WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk, which would unify the titles and provide the sport with its first undisputed heavyweight king for two decades, when Lennox Lewis was the universally-acknowledged number one.

Here's what you need to know.

Is there a contract for a fight?

At the end of September numerous sources claimed that the two fighters had 'signed contracts' for an undisputed heavyweight fight to take place before the end of the year. Neither party has refuted the claims.

However, in the notoriously murky world of professional boxing that's no guarantee that a fight will actually take place. Until a venue is confirmed and tickets go on sale everything could change.

When is the fight set to take place?

The contract reportedly set a date for December 23, but doubts were instantly cast on the schedule given the short time between it and Fury's fight against Francis Ngannou. These doubts have only intensified given how unexpectedly tough that fight was, with many in the boxing world now expecting the fight no earlier than January next year.

Where will the fight take place?

The fight is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia - as did Fury's clash with Francis Ngannou.

What is the purse?

There will reportedly be a £121 million pot up for grabs, to be shared between the fighters. It's previously been claimed that Fury would claim the lion's share of the cash - around 70 per cent. Usyk seemed to agree to the split on social media, on the proviso that Fury donated £1 million to Ukraine. If that's true Fury could be in for a payday of more than £84 million.

What has the Usyk camp said about the fight?

He said: "Everyone, including Usyk, did not give much chance to Ngannou. But the man has shocked the world.Fury underestimated his opponent. Arrogance, lack of discipline, and thirst for money lead to these kind of circumstances. But we have December 23 inked and Fury cannot escape that."

Speaking after watching Fury's fight Usyk added: "I'm going to be fighting him, amazing."

What has the Fury camp said about the fight?

Fury's co-promoter Frank Warren said: "Tyson's got a cut there so it's no good setting a date whilst he's got that cut on the top of his head - we've got to see how that heals. He's going to rest up, that's what's going to happen next then he'll make his decision about what he wants to do because he's the boss. But this fight is on. It's just a matter of now setting a date."