Cameron Norrie is playing his second round match at Wimbledon today. | Getty Images

It’s day three at Wimbledon - and it’s time for the first of the second round action, and the start of the doubles.

Played on grass at London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London, this year’s tournament will be the 138th time it has taken place (and the 131st time the ladies’ singles has been played).

Last year saw Carlos Alcaraz take the men’s singles title for the second year in a row, while Barbora Krejčíková triumphed in the women’s singles championship.

They’re back to defend their titles, along with Novak Djokovic, who will be looking to add a record 25th grand slam trophy to his groaning mantelpiece.

Alcaraz squeezed through in five sets on Monday, with Djokovic easing into the second round yesterday, setting up a match with Britain’s Dan Evans.

Meanwhile, while Andy Murray’s 2024 tournament was his last, there was still Scottish interest courtesy of Edinburgh-born Jacob Fearnley - but sadly he’s already out, beaten in the first round.

There’s still honourary Scotsman Cameron Norrie though (his dad’s from Glasgow), who is playing his second round match today (Wednesday).

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening during the third day of play, Wednesday, July 2.

What’s the full order of play for Wimbledon on Wednesday, July 2?

Here’s who’s playing today.

Show Courts

Centre Court - 1.30pm start

Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

Oliver Tarvet (GBR) vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]

Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

Court 1 - 1pm start

Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA) [12]

Katie Boulter (GBR) vs Solana Sierra (ARG)

Taylor Fritz (USA) [5] vs Gabriel Diallo (CAN)

Court 2 - 11am start

Olga Danilovic (SRB) vs Madison Keys (USA) [6]

Nuno Borges (POR) vs Billy Harris (GBR)

Naomi Osaka (JPN) vs Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

Arthur Fery (GBR) vs Luciano Darderi (ITA)

Court 3 - 11am start

Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) vs Sonay Kartal (GBR)

Andrey Rublev [14] vs Lloyd Harris (RSA)

Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [4] vs Kamilla Rakhimova

Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) [26]

Court 12 - 11am start

Joao Fonseca (BRA) vs Jenson Brooksby (USA)

Renata Zarazua (MEX) vs Amanda Anisimova (USA) [13]

Jiri Lehecka (CZE) [23] vs Mattia Bellucci (ITA)

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Elina Svitolina (UKR) [14]

Court 18 - 11am start

Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) vs Karen Khachanov [17]

Diana Shnaider [12] vs Diane Parry (FRA)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [25] vs Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

Emily Appleton (GBR) / Heather Watson (GBR) vs Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider [5]

Outer Courts

Court 4 - 11am start

Xinyu Wang (CHN) / Saisai Zheng (CHN) vs Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) / Erin Routliffe (NZL) [2]

Daniel Evans (GBR) / Henry Searle (GBR) vs Harri Heliovaara (FIN) / Henry Patten (GBR) [2]

Jodie Burrage (GBR) / Sonay Kartal (GBR) vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) / Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers (ESP)

Camila Osorio (COL) / Alycia Parks (USA) vs Alicia Barnett (GBR) / Eden Silva (GBR)

Court 5 - 11am start

Yuki Bhambri (IND) / Robert Galloway (USA) [16] 41 vs Romain Arneodo (MON) / Manuel Guinard (FRA) 42

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) / Andreas Mies (GER) 47 vs Marcel Granollers (ESP) / Horacio Zeballos (ARG) [4]

Qianhui Tang (CHN) / Lin Zhu (CHN) 39 vs Xinyu Jiang (CHN) / Fang-Hsien Wu (TPE) [12] 40

Court 6 - 11am start

Rafael Matos (BRA) / Marcelo Melo (BRA) 29 vs Ivan Dodig (CRO) / Orlando Luz (BRA) 30

Fernando Romboli (BRA) / John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 53 vs Mackenzie McDonald (USA) / Alex Michelsen (USA)

Angelica Moratelli (ITA) / Sabrina Santamaria (USA) 27 vs Sorana Cirstea (ROU) / Anna Kalinskaya 28

Court 8 - 11am start

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) / Peyton Stearns (USA) 45 vs Hao-Ching Chan (TPE) / Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

Tomas Machac (CZE) / Jakub Mensik (CZE) 3 vs Pedro Martinez (ESP) / Jaume Munar (ESP) 4

David Goffin (BEL) / Alexandre Muller (FRA) 35 vs Nicolas Barrientos (COL) / Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli (IND) 36 3

Nadiia Kichenok (UKR) / Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) 23 vs Ekaterina Alexandrova / Shuai Zhang (CHN) [14] 24 4

Court 9 - 11am start

Ariel Behar (URU) / Joran Vliegen (BEL) 15 vs Simone Bolelli (ITA) / Andrea Vavassori (ITA) [7]

Anna Blinkova / Yue Yuan (CHN) 7 vs Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) / Liudmila Samsonova [15]

Jakob Schnaitter (GER) / Mark Wallner (GER) 11 vs Sebastian Baez (ARG) / Francisco Comesana (ARG)

Shuko Aoyama (JPN) / Ena Shibahara (JPN) 13 vs Magda Linette (POL) / Bernarda Pera (USA) 14

Court 10 - 11am start

Marta Kostyuk (UKR) / Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) 19 vs Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) / Yanina Wickmayer (BEL)

Theo Arribage (FRA) / Patrik Trhac (USA) 37 vs Quentin Halys (FRA) / Nicolas Mahut (FRA) 38

Damir Dzumhur (BIH) / Skander Mansouri (TUN) 39 vs Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) / Andres Molteni (ARG) [12]

Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) / Learner Tien (USA) 45 vs N.Sriram Balaji (IND) / Miguel Reyes-Varela (MEX) 46

Court 11 - 11am start

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) / Maya Joint (AUS) 35 vs Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR) / Makoto Ninomiya (JPN)

Irina Khromacheva / Fanny Stollar (HUN) [13] 57 vs Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) / Suzan Lamens (NED) 58

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) / Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG) 51 vs Hendrik Jebens (GER) / Albano Olivetti (FRA)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) / David Pel (NED) 23 vs Andre Goransson (SWE) / Sem Verbeek (NED) [14] 24

Court 14 - 11am start

Leylah Fernandez (CAN) [29] 25 vs Laura Siegemund (GER)

Kevin Krawietz (GER) / Tim Puetz (GER) [3] 17 vs Rohan Bopanna (IND) / Sander Gille (BEL)

Eva Lys (GER) 37 vs Linda Noskova (CZE) [30]

Kamil Majchrzak (POL) 90 vs Ethan Quinn (USA) 91

Court 15 - 11am start

Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 98 vs Learner Tien (USA)

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) [21] 41 vs Dalma Galfi (HUN)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) 78 vs Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 79

Hailey Baptiste (USA) / Caty McNally (USA) 55 vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) / Laura Siegemund (GER) [11] 56 4

Court 16 - 11am start

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 117 vs Valentin Royer (FRA)

McCartney Kessler (USA) / Clara Tauson (DEN) 3 vs Harriet Dart (GBR) / Maia Lumsden (GBR)

Ashlyn Krueger (USA) [31] 57 vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 59

Caroline Dolehide (USA) / Sofia Kenin (USA) [16] 41 vs Bibiane Schoofs (NED) / Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

Court 17 - 11am start

Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) / Mate Pavic (CRO) [1] 1 vs Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) / Laslo Djere (SRB)

Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 22 vs Donna Vekic (CRO) [22]

Elise Mertens (BEL) [24] 9 vs Ann Li (USA)

Cristian Garin (CHI) 93 vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 95

What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2025?

This year’s prize pit is up seven per cent on last year, up to a record £53.5 million.

Here’s the jaw-dropping prize money for the men’s and women’s singles competitions.

Champion: £3,000,000

Finalist: £1,520,000

Semi-finalist: £775,000

Quarter-finalist: £400,000

Round 4: £240,000

Round 3: £152,000

Round 2: £99,000

Round 1: £66,000

When is Cameron Norrie playing today?

Britain’s Cameron Norrie takes on American 12th seed Frances Tiafoe in his second round match today. It’s first on Court Number One and will start at 1pm.

When can I watch Wimbledon on television?

From 10.30am each morning, Isa Guha will kics off the day’s action in the morning on BBC Two and iPlayer, before Clare Balding takes over in the afternoon as play continues into the evening on BBC One.

Qasa Alom hosts Today at Wimbledon daily throughout the tournament on BBC iPlayer, available from 9pm in week one and 8pm in week two, giving audiences instant access to highlights and expert analysis when and where they want them.

The highlights programme will also be broadcast after live play ends, daily on BBC Two and iPlayer.

There’s also live coverage of the show courts on the iPlayer, allowing you to follow your favourite.

What tournaments are included in Wimbledon 2025?

Alongside the men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles tournaments, Wimbledon also includes competitions for boys' (under 18 – singles and doubles, under 14 – singles), girls' (under 18 – singles and doubles, under 14 – singles), singles & doubles events for men's and women's wheelchair tennis players, gentlemen's and ladies' invitational doubles competitions and a mixed invitational doubles.

What’s the full schedule for the singles titles at Wimbledon 2025?

Here when matches will be played - weather willing.

Monday June 30: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles First Round

Tuesday July 1 : Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles First Round

Wednesday, July 2: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Second Round

Thursday, July 3: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Second Round

Friday, July 4: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Third Round

Saturday, July 5: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Third Round

Sunday, July 6: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Fourth Round

Monday, July 7: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Fourth Round

Tuesday, July 8: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Quarter-finals

Wednesday, July 9: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Quarter-finals

Thursday, July 10: Ladies' Singles Semi-finals

Friday, July 11: Gentlemen's Singles Semi-finals

Saturday, July 12: Ladies' Singles Final

Sunday, July 13: Gentlemen's Singles Final

What trophy does the men’s singles champion get?

The Gentlemen's Singles Trophy was first presented by the All England Club in 1887, having cost the grand sum of 100 guineas. It is made of silver gilt, stands 18 inches high and has a diameter of 7.5 inches. The inscription on the Cup reads: "The All England Lawn Tennis Club Single Handed Championship of the World". The men’s singles winner will also receive a three-quarter size replica of the Cup bearing the names of all past Champions.

What trophy does the women’s singles champion get?