Cameron Norrie will be playing one of the biggest matches of his career today - against Carlos Alcaraz for a place in the Wimbledon semi finals. | Getty Images

It’s day nine at Wimbledon and that means it’s time for the quarter finals in the men’s and women’s singles.

Played on grass at London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London, this year’s tournament will be the 138th time it has taken place (and the 131st time the ladies’ singles has been played).

Last year saw Carlos Alcaraz take the men’s singles title for the second year in a row, while Barbora Krejčíková triumphed in the women’s singles championship.

They’re back to defend their titles, along with Novak Djokovic, who will be looking to add a record 25th grand slam trophy to his groaning mantelpiece.

Meanwhile, while Andy Murray’s 2024 tournament was his last, there was Scottish interest courtesy of Edinburgh-born Jacob Fearnley - but sadly he’s already out, beaten in the first round.

There’s still honorary Scotsman Cameron Norrie though (his dad’s from Glasgow), who beat Nicolas Jarry on Sunday to become the only Brit to make it to the quarter finals of this year’s tournament.

He’s now face the daunting task of playing defending champion Carlos Alcaraz today for a spot in the semi final.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening during the eighth day of play, Tuesday, July 8.

What’s the order of play for Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 8?

Here’s who’s playing today on the Show Courts.

Centre Court - 1.30pm start

Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Laura Siegemund (GER)

Cam Norrie (GBR) vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]

Court Number 1 - 1pm start

Taylor Fritz (USA) [5] vs Karen Khachanov [17]

Amanda Anisimova (USA) vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Court Number 2 - 12.30pm start

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) & David Pel (NED) vs Rafael Matos (BRA) & Marcelo Melo (BRA)

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) & Desirae Krawczyk (USA) vs Caroline Dolehide (USA) & Sofia Kenin (USA) [16]

Bob Bryan (USA) & Mike Bryan (USA) vs Tommy Haas (GER) & Feliciano Lopez (ESP)

Court Number 12 - 12.30pm start

Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) & Mate Pavic (CRO) [1] vs Hugo Nys (MON) & Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) [10]

Sem Verbeek (NED) & Katerina Siniakova (CZE) vs Mate Pavic (CRO) & Timea Babos (HUN) [8]

When is Cam Norrie playing Carlos Alcaraz today?

Cameron Norrie takes on defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in their quarter final second on Centre Court. When exactly the match will start depends on the match preceding it, but it seems likely that it will get underway in mid-to-late afternoon.

What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2025?

This year’s prize pit is up seven per cent on last year, up to a record £53.5 million.

Here’s the jaw-dropping prize money for the men’s and women’s singles competitions.

Champion: £3,000,000

Finalist: £1,520,000

Semi-finalist: £775,000

Quarter-finalist: £400,000

Round 4: £240,000

Round 3: £152,000

Round 2: £99,000

Round 1: £66,000

When can I watch Wimbledon on television?

From 10.30am each morning, Isa Guha will kics off the day’s action in the morning on BBC Two and iPlayer, before Clare Balding takes over in the afternoon as play continues into the evening on BBC One.

Qasa Alom hosts Today at Wimbledon daily throughout the tournament on BBC iPlayer, available from 9pm in week one and 8pm in week two, giving audiences instant access to highlights and expert analysis when and where they want them.

The highlights programme will also be broadcast after live play ends, daily on BBC Two and iPlayer.

There’s also live coverage of the show courts on the iPlayer, allowing you to follow your favourite.

What tournaments are included in Wimbledon 2025?

Alongside the men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles tournaments, Wimbledon also includes competitions for boys' (under 18 – singles and doubles, under 14 – singles), girls' (under 18 – singles and doubles, under 14 – singles), singles & doubles events for men's and women's wheelchair tennis players, gentlemen's and ladies' invitational doubles competitions and a mixed invitational doubles.

What’s the full schedule for the singles titles at Wimbledon 2025?

Here when matches will be played - weather willing.

Monday June 30: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles First Round

Tuesday July 1 : Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles First Round

Wednesday, July 2: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Second Round

Thursday, July 3: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Second Round

Friday, July 4: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Third Round

Saturday, July 5: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Third Round

Sunday, July 6: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Fourth Round

Monday, July 7: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Fourth Round

Tuesday, July 8: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Quarter-finals

Wednesday, July 9: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Quarter-finals

Thursday, July 10: Ladies' Singles Semi-finals

Friday, July 11: Gentlemen's Singles Semi-finals

Saturday, July 12: Ladies' Singles Final

Sunday, July 13: Gentlemen's Singles Final

What trophy does the men’s singles champion get?

The Gentlemen's Singles Trophy was first presented by the All England Club in 1887, having cost the grand sum of 100 guineas. It is made of silver gilt, stands 18 inches high and has a diameter of 7.5 inches. The inscription on the Cup reads: "The All England Lawn Tennis Club Single Handed Championship of the World". The men’s singles winner will also receive a three-quarter size replica of the Cup bearing the names of all past Champions.

What trophy does the women’s singles champion get?