Dan Evans is in second round action at Wimbledon today. | Getty Images for LTA

It’s day four at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club - with Brits Jack Draper and Dan Evans in action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Played on grass at London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London, this year’s tournament will be the 138th time it has taken place (and the 131st time the ladies’ singles has been played).

Last year saw Carlos Alcaraz take the men’s singles title for the second year in a row, while Barbora Krejčíková triumphed in the women’s singles championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re back to defend their titles, along with Novak Djokovic, who will be looking to add a record 25th grand slam trophy to his groaning mantelpiece.

Meanwhile, while Andy Murray’s 2024 tournament was his last, there was still Scottish interest courtesy of Edinburgh-born Jacob Fearnley - but sadly he’s already out, beaten in the first round.

There’s still honourary Scotsman Cameron Norrie though (his dad’s from Glasgow), who produced one of the performances of his career to beat 12th seed Frances Tifoe in the second round yesterday (Wednesday).

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening during the fourth day of play, Thursday, July 3.

What’s the full order of play for Wimbledon on Thursday, July 3?

Here’s who’s playing today.

Centre Court - 1.30pm start

Dan Evans (GB) vs (6) Novak Djokovic (Ser)

(8) Iga Swiatek (Pol) vs Catherine McNally (US)

(1) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v Aleksandar Vukic (Aus)

Court 1 - 1pm start

(7) Mirra Andreeva (Rus) vs Lucia Bronzetti (Ita)

Maria Sakkari (Gre) vs (11) Elena Rybakina (Kaz)

(4) Jack Draper (GB) v Marin Cilic (Cro)

Court 2 - 11am start

(11) Alex de Minaur (Aus) vs Arthur Cazaux (Fra)

(17) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) vs Caroline Dolehide (US)

(28) Sofia Kenin (US) vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Spa)

(10) Ben Shelton (US) vs Rinky Hijikata (Aus)

Court 3 - 11am start

Veronika Kudermetova (Rus) vs (10) Emma Navarro (US)

(19) Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) vs Corentin Moutet (Fra)

Sebastian Ofner (Aut) vs (13) Tommy Paul (US)

(16) Daria Kasatkina (Aus) vs Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom)

Court 4 - 11am start

Alexander Erler (Aut) & Constantin Frantzen (Ger) vs Jenson Brooksby (US) & Adam Walton (Aus)

Quinn Gleason (US) & Ingrid Martins (Bra) vs Alexandra Eala (Phi) & Eva Lys (Ger)

(11) Sadio Doumbia (Fra) & Fabien Reboul (Fra) vs Zizou Bergs (Bel) & Gabriel Diallo (Can)

Emily Appleton (GB) & Heather Watson (GB) vs (5) Mirra Andreeva (Rus) & Diana Shnaider (Rus)

Court 5 - 11 am start

Yi Fan Xu (Chn) & Zhaoxuan Yang (Chn) vs (7) Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr) & Ellen Perez (Aus)

(10) Timea Babos (Hun) & Luisa Stefani (Bra) vs Jaqueline Cristian (Rom) & Magali Kempen (Rom)

(13) Nathaniel Lammons (US) & Jack Withrow (US) vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert (Fra) & Jordan Thompson (Aus)

Billy Harris (GB) & Marcus Willis (GB) vs Alexander Bublik (Kaz) & Flavio Cobolli (Ita)

Court 6 - 11am start

Camila Osorio (Col) & Alycia Parks (US) vs Alicia Barnett (GB) & Eden Silva (GB)

Guido Andreozzi (Arg) & Marcelo Demoliner (Bra) vs (9) Christian Harrison (US) & Evan King (US)

(10) Hugo Nys (Mon) & Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) vs Benjamin Bonzi (Fra) & Gregoire Jacq (Fra)

Victoria Azarenka (Blr) & Ashlyn Krueger (US) vs Greet Minnen (Bel) & Monica Niculescu (Rom)

Court 8 - 11am start

Petr Nouza (Cze) & Patrik Rikl (Cze) vs (15) Matthew Ebden (Aus) & John Peers (Aus)

(4) Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) vs Oksana Kalashnikova (Geo) & Elena Pridankina (Rus)

Cristina Bucsa (Spa) & Miyu Kato (Jpn) vs (3) Sara Errani (Ita) & Jasmine Paolini (Ita)

Lui Maxted (GB) & Connor Thomson (GB) vs (8) Nikola Mektic (Cro) & Michael Venus (NZ)

Court 9 - 11 am start

Yunchaokete Bu (Chn) & Ray Ho (Tpe) vs (4) Marcel Granollers (Spa) & Horacio Zeballos (Arg)

Shuko Aoyama (Jpn) & Ena Shibahara (Jpn) vs Magda Linette (Pol) & Bernarda Pera (US)

(9) Tereza Mihalikova (Svk) & Olivia Nicholls (GB) vs Kamilla Rakhimova (Rus) & Anna Siskova (Cze)

Lucia Bronzetti (Ita) & Ann Li (US) vs Olivia Gadecki (Aus) & Desirae Krawczyk (US)

Court 10 - 11am start

Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus) & Viktoriya Tomova (Bul) vs Eri Hozumi (Jpn) & Aldila Sutjiadi (Ina)

Ella McDonald (GB) & Mingge Xu (GB) vs Linda Noskova (Cze) & Rebecca Sramkova (Svk)

(8) Veronika Kudermetova (Rus) & Elise Mertens (Bel) vs Hannah Klugman (GB) & Mika Stojsavljevic (GB)

Adam Pavlasek (Cze) & Jan Zielinski (Pol) vs Santiago González (Mex) & Austin Krajicek (US)

Court 12 - 11am start

Marcos Giron (US) vs (15) Jakub Mensik (Cze)

August Holmgren (Den) vs (21) Tomas Machac (Cze)

(23) Clara Tauson (Den) vs Anna Kalinskaya (Rus)

Court 14 - 11am start

Francisco Cabral (Por) & Lucas Miedler (Aut) vs Jamie Murray (GB) & Rajeev Ram (US)

Fabian Marozsan (Hun) vs Jaume Munar (Spa)

Anastasia Zakharova (Rus) vs Dayana Yastremska (Ukr)

Johannus Monday (GB) & David Stevenson (GB) vs Mattia Bellucci (Ita) & Fabian Marozsan (Hun)

Court 16 - 11am start

(5) Julian Cash (GB) & Lloyd Glasspool (GB) vs Vasil Kirkov (US) & Bart Stevens (Ned)

Katie Volynets (US) vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Ita)

Danielle Collins (US) vs Veronika Erjavec (Slo)

(29) Brandon Nakashima (US) v Reilly Opelka (US)

Court 17 - 11am start

Xin Yu Wang (Chn) vs Zeynep Sonmez (Tur)

Elsa Jacquemot (Fra) vs Belinda Bencic (Swi)

(6) Joe Salisbury (GB) & Neal Skupski (GB) v Charles Broom (GB) & Joshua Paris (GB)

Lorenzo Sonego (Ita) vs Nikoloz Basilashvili (Geo)

Court 18 - 11am start

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(22) Flavio Cobolli (Ita) vs Jack Pinnington Jones (GB)

Suzan Lamens (Ned) vs (18) Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus)

Yuliia Starodubtseva (Ukr) vs (19) Ludmilla Samsonova (Rus)

Marton Fucsovics (Hun) vs Gaël Monfils (Fra)

When is Dan Evans playing Novak Djokovic today?

Britain’s Dan Evans takes on arguably the greatest player the sport has ever seen first up on Centre Court - so that’s a 1.30pm start.

When is Jack Draper playing today?

The British fourth seed will be playing his second round match against Croatia’s Marin Cilic (Cro) third (and last) on Court 1. When exactly it will start depends on the three matches preceding it, but it seems likely that it will start late afternoon or early evening.

What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2025?

This year’s prize pit is up seven per cent on last year, up to a record £53.5 million.

Here’s the jaw-dropping prize money for the men’s and women’s singles competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Champion: £3,000,000

Finalist: £1,520,000

Semi-finalist: £775,000

Quarter-finalist: £400,000

Round 4: £240,000

Round 3: £152,000

Round 2: £99,000

Round 1: £66,000

When can I watch Wimbledon on television?

From 10.30am each morning, Isa Guha will kics off the day’s action in the morning on BBC Two and iPlayer, before Clare Balding takes over in the afternoon as play continues into the evening on BBC One.

Qasa Alom hosts Today at Wimbledon daily throughout the tournament on BBC iPlayer, available from 9pm in week one and 8pm in week two, giving audiences instant access to highlights and expert analysis when and where they want them.

The highlights programme will also be broadcast after live play ends, daily on BBC Two and iPlayer.

There’s also live coverage of the show courts on the iPlayer, allowing you to follow your favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What tournaments are included in Wimbledon 2025?

Alongside the men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles tournaments, Wimbledon also includes competitions for boys' (under 18 – singles and doubles, under 14 – singles), girls' (under 18 – singles and doubles, under 14 – singles), singles & doubles events for men's and women's wheelchair tennis players, gentlemen's and ladies' invitational doubles competitions and a mixed invitational doubles.

What’s the full schedule for the singles titles at Wimbledon 2025?

Here when matches will be played - weather willing.

Monday June 30: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles First Round

Tuesday July 1 : Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles First Round

Wednesday, July 2: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Second Round

Thursday, July 3: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Second Round

Friday, July 4: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Third Round

Saturday, July 5: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Third Round

Sunday, July 6: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Fourth Round

Monday, July 7: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Fourth Round

Tuesday, July 8: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Quarter-finals

Wednesday, July 9: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Quarter-finals

Thursday, July 10: Ladies' Singles Semi-finals

Friday, July 11: Gentlemen's Singles Semi-finals

Saturday, July 12: Ladies' Singles Final

Sunday, July 13: Gentlemen's Singles Final

What trophy does the men’s singles champion get?

The Gentlemen's Singles Trophy was first presented by the All England Club in 1887, having cost the grand sum of 100 guineas. It is made of silver gilt, stands 18 inches high and has a diameter of 7.5 inches. The inscription on the Cup reads: "The All England Lawn Tennis Club Single Handed Championship of the World". The men’s singles winner will also receive a three-quarter size replica of the Cup bearing the names of all past Champions.

What trophy does the women’s singles champion get?