It’s day one at Wimbledon - with Scotland’s Jacob Fearnley in action.

Played on grass at London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London, this year’s tournament will be the 138th time it has taken place (and the 131st time the ladies’ singles has been played).

Last year saw Carlos Alcaraz take the men’s singles title for the second year in a row, while Barbora Krejčíková triumphed in the women’s singles championship.

They’ll be back to defend their titles, along with Novak Djokovic, who will be looking to add a record 25th grand slam trophy to his groaning mantelpiece.

Meanwhile, while Andy Murray’s 2024 tournament was his last, there will still be Scottish interest courtesy of Edinburgh-born Jacob Fearnley and honourary Scotsman Cameron Norrie (his dad’s from Glasgow) - both of whom will be hoping to take advantage of a home crowd and get at least to the second week.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening during the first day of play, Monday, June 30.

When is Wimbledon 2025?

This year’s Wimbledon runs from June 30 to July 13.

The men’s singles final takes place on Sunday, July 13, with the women’s final taking place the day before.

What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2025?

This year’s prize pit is up seven per cent on last year, up to a record £53.5 million.

Here’s the jaw-dropping prize money for the men’s and women’s singles competitions.

Champion: £3,000,000

Finalist: £1,520,000

Semi-finalist: £775,000

Quarter-finalist: £400,000

Round 4: £240,000

Round 3: £152,000

Round 2: £99,000

Round 1: £66,000

What’s the full schedule for Wimbledon on Monday, June 30?

Here’s who’s playing today.

Centre Court – from 1.30pm

Fabio Fognini (ITA) v [2] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

[9] Paula Badosa (ESP) v Katie Boulter (GBR)

Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) v [3] Alexander Zverev (GER)

Court 1 – from 1pm

[1] Aryna Sabalenka v Carson Branstine (CAN)

Jacob Fearnley (GBR) v Joao Fonseca (BRZ)

Emma Raducanu (GBR) v Mimi Xu (GBR)

Court 2 - from 11am

Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) v [9] Daniil Medvedev

Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) v [6] Madison Keys (USA)

[4] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) v Anastasija Sevastova (LAT)

[5] Taylor Fritz (USA) v Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA)

Court 3 - from 11am

Sonay Kartal (GBR) v [20] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Holger Rune (DEN) v Nicolas Jarry (CHL)

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) v Kamil Majchrzak (POL)

Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v [5] Qinwen Zheng (CHN)

Court 4 - from 11am

Oliver Tarvet (GBR) v Leandro Riedi (SUI)

Greet Minnen (BEL) v Olivia Gadecki (AUS)

Ethan Quinn (USA) v Henry Searle (GBR)

Court 5 - from 11am

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v Christopher O'Connell (AUS)

Luciano Darderi (ITA) v Roman Safiullin

Lulu Sun (NZL) v Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

Court 6 - from 11am

Learner Tien (USA) v Nishesh Basavareddy (USA)

Varvara Gracheva (FRA) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Ann Li (USA) v Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) v Botic Van de Zandschulp (NED)

Court 7 - from 11am

Anca Todoni (ROU) v Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

Zizou Bergs (BEL) v Lloyd Harris (RSA)

Kamilla Rakhimova v Aoi Ito (JPN)

Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) v Giulio Zeppieri (ITA)

Court 8 - from 11am

Eva Lys (GER) v Yue Yuan (CHN)

Peyton Stearns (USA) v Laura Siegemund (GER)

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) v Filip Misolic (AUT)

Gabriel Diallo (CAN) v Daniel Altmaier (GER)

Court 9 - from 11am

Vit Kopriva (CZE) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)

Olga Danilovic (SRB) v Shuai Zhang (CHN)

Yanina Wickmayer (BEL) v Renata Zarazua (MEX)

Brandon Holt (USA) v [26] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Court 10 - from 11am

Diane Parry (FRA) v Petra Martic (CRO)

[21] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRZ) v Rebecca Sramkova (SVK)

Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP) v Chris Rodesch (NED)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)

Court 12 - from 11am

Elmer Moller (DEN) v [12] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Valentin Royer (FRA) v [24] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

[29] Leylah Fernandez (CAN) v Hannah Klugman (GBR)

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) v [32] McCartney Kessler (USA)

Court 14 - from 11am

Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) v Ons Jabeur (TUN)

Bernarda Pera (USA) v [30] Linda Noskova (CZE)

[25] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) v James Duckworth (AUS)

Jenson Brooksby (USA) v [31] Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

Court 15 - from 11am

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [22] Donna Vekic (CRO)

[20] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Arthur Fery (GBR)

Billy Harris (GBR) v Dusan Lajovic (SRB)

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) v [13] Amanda Anisimova (USA)

Court 16 - from 11am

Mattia Bellucci (ITA) v Oliver Crawford (GBR)

[12] Diana Shnaider v Moyuka Uchijima (JPN)

[14] Andrey Rublev v Laslo Djere (SRB)

[24] Elise Mertens (BEL) v Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

Court 17 - from 11am

[23] Jiri Lehecka (CZE) v Hugo Dellien (BOL)

[16] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) v Nuno Borges (POR)

Harriet Dart (GBR) v Dalma Galfi (HUN)

[31] Ashlyn Krueger (USA) v Mika Stojsavljevic (GBR)

Court 18 - from 11am

Anna Bondar (HUN) v [14] Elina Svitolina (UKR)

Cameron Norrie (GBR) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

MacKenzie McDonald (USA) v [17] Karen Khachanov

Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Talia Gibson (AUS)

When is Jacob Fearnley playing today?

The Scot will be starting his campaign second on Court 1 against Brazilian Joao Fonseca. When exactly it will start depends on the match being played between Aryna Sabalenka and Carson Branstine, but it’s expected he’ll be on court by around 2.30pm.

When is Emma Raducanu playing today?

Emma Raducanu will take on Mimi Xu third on Court 1, directly after Jacob Fearnley. A start time of around 5pm is likely, but again it depends on what happens in the predecing matches.

When can I watch Wimbledon on television?

From 10.30am each morning, Isa Guha will kics off the day’s action in the morning on BBC Two and iPlayer, before Clare Balding takes over in the afternoon as play continues into the evening on BBC One.

Qasa Alom hosts Today at Wimbledon daily throughout the tournament on BBC iPlayer, available from 9pm in week one and 8pm in week two, giving audiences instant access to highlights and expert analysis when and where they want them.

The highlights programme will also be broadcast after live play ends, daily on BBC Two and iPlayer.

There’s also live coverage of the show courts on the iPlayer, allowing you to follow your favourite.

What tournaments are included in Wimbledon 2025?

Alongside the men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles tournaments, Wimbledon also includes competitions for boys' (under 18 – singles and doubles, under 14 – singles), girls' (under 18 – singles and doubles, under 14 – singles), singles & doubles events for men's and women's wheelchair tennis players, gentlemen's and ladies' invitational doubles competitions and a mixed invitational doubles.

What’s the full schedule for the singles titles at Wimbledon 2025?

Here when matches will be played - weather willing.

Monday June 30: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles First Round

Tuesday July 1 : Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles First Round

Wednesday, July 2: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Second Round

Thursday, July 3: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Second Round

Friday, July 4: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Third Round

Saturday, July 5: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Third Round

Sunday, July 6: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Fourth Round

Monday, July 7: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Fourth Round

Tuesday, July 8: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Quarter-finals

Wednesday, July 9: Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Quarter-finals

Thursday, July 10: Ladies' Singles Semi-finals

Friday, July 11: Gentlemen's Singles Semi-finals

Saturday, July 12: Ladies' Singles Final

Sunday, July 13: Gentlemen's Singles Final

What trophy does the men’s singles champion get?

The Gentlemen's Singles Trophy was first presented by the All England Club in 1887, having cost the grand sum of 100 guineas. It is made of silver gilt, stands 18 inches high and has a diameter of 7.5 inches. The inscription on the Cup reads: "The All England Lawn Tennis Club Single Handed Championship of the World". The men’s singles winner will also receive a three-quarter size replica of the Cup bearing the names of all past Champions.

What trophy does the women’s singles champion get?