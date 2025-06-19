Scotland's Jacob Fearnley is in action at the Queen's Championships today. | Getty Images

It’s day four at the Queen’s Club Championships - and by the end of play we’ll know who our quarter finalists are..

One of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world, the Queen's Club Championships can trace its history back to 1881 - when it was called the London Athletic Club Open Tournament and was held at Stamford Bridge.

It moved to its current location in 1890 and was known as the London Grass Court Championships before taking the name of its venue in 1977.

In 1973 the women’s event was discontinued, but returned this year, where qualifier Tatjana Maria beat four top 15 players to unexpectedly take the title.

It’s now the turn of the men to take to the court, with world number two Carlos Alcaraz and British number one Jack Draper in the draw.

And while Andy Murray, who won a record five singles titles between 2009 and 2016, is no longer playing, there is some Scottish interest, with Dalkeith-born Jacob Fearnley playing his second round match today (Thursday).

And if that’s not enough, he’s also teaming up with honourary Scot Cameron Norrie (his dad’s from Glasgow) in the quarter final of the men’s doubles.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s action.

How much does the winner of the Queen’s Club Championships get?

There is a total prize pot of €2,522,220 for the 2025 championship, allocated as follows:

Men’s Singles

Winner: €471,755

Finalist: €253,790

Semi-finalist: €135,255

Quarter-finalist: €69,100

Round of 16: €36,885

Round of 32: €19,670

Doubles (per team)

Winner: €154,930

Finalist: €82,620

Semi-finalist: €41,800

Quarter-finalist: €20,910

Round of 16: €10,820

Who is playing today at Queen’s , Wednesday, June 17?

The third day of competition will see the start of the men’s singles second round, plus men’s doubles action. Here’s who will be on court.

Andy Murray Arena - play starts at 12noon

Jiri Lehecka v Gabriel Diallo

Jacob Fearnley v Corentin Moutet

Carlos Alcaraz v Jaume Munar

Reilly Opelka v Arthur Rinderknech

Court 1 - play starts at 12noon

Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic v Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus

Jacob Fearnley and Cameron Norrie v Taylor Fritz and Jiri Lehecka

When is Jacob Fearnley playing at Queen’s?

Jacob Fearnley takes on Corentin Moutet today - second on the Andy Murray Arena. It’s expected that the match will start at around 1.30pm - although it depends on how long the first match takes.

He’ll then be playing second on court number 1 in the quarter finals of the men’s doubles alongside Cameron Norrie. It’s expected to start at around 3pm, so he may not have a huge amount of rest time.

Who are the seeds at the 2025 Queen’s Club Championships?

The eight seeds, who will be kept apart until the quarter finals, are as follows:

Carlos Alcaraz Jack Draper Taylor Fritz Holger Rune Alex de Minaur Ben Shelton Frances Tiafoe Jakub Menšík

What’s the full second round draw at the 2025 Queen’s Club Championships?

Top half:

C Alcaraz v J Munar

R Opelka v A Rinderknech

H Rune v M McDonald

R Bautista Agut v J Menšík

Bottom half:

J Lehečka v G Diallo

J Fearnley v C Moutet

D Evans v B Nakashim

A Popyrin v J Draper

Can I watch the 2025 Queen's Club Championships on television?

All the action from the grass courts will be broadcast on the BBC, including BBC Two, BBC One, the BBC Sport website and the iPlayer.

Here’s when you can catch all the action:

Thursday 19 June - 1pm: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app

Friday 20 June - 1pm: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app

Saturday 21 June - 12pm: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app, 1pm: Watch Queen's Tennis semi-finals on BBC Two

Sunday 22 June - 12pm: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app. 2.05pm: Watch Queen's Tennis final on BBC One