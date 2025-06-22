Sunday at the Queen's Club Tennis Championship 2025: Prize money, order of play, TV schedule, when is Carloz Alcaraz final
One of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world, the Queen's Club Championships can trace its history back to 1881 - when it was called the London Athletic Club Open Tournament and was held at Stamford Bridge.
moved to its current location in 1890 and was known as the London Grass Court Championships before taking the name of its venue in 1977.
In 1973 the women’s event was discontinued, but returned this year, where qualifier Tatjana Maria beat four top 15 players to unexpectedly take the title.
It’s now the turn of the men to take to the court, with world number two Carlos Alcaraz through to the final, although sadly second seed Jack Draper went out in thee semi finals.
And while Andy Murray, who won a record five singles titles between 2009 and 2016, is no longer playing, there was some Scottish interest, although Dalkeith-born Jacob Fearnley has now gone out of both the singles and doubles, at the quarter final and semi final stage respectively.
Here’s everything you need to know about today’s action.
How much does the winner of the Queen’s Club Championship get?
There is a total prize pot of €2,522,220 for the 2025 championship, allocated as follows:
Men’s Singles
- Winner: €471,755
- Finalist: €253,790
- Semi-finalist: €135,255
- Quarter-finalist: €69,100
- Round of 16: €36,885
- Round of 32: €19,670
Doubles (per team)
- Winner: €154,930
- Finalist: €82,620
- Semi-finalist: €41,800
- Quarter-finalist: €20,910
- Round of 16: €10,820
Who is playing today at Queen’s , Sunday, June 22?
Andy Murray Arena - play starts at 2pm
- Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) v Jiri Lehecka
- Nikola Mektic / Michael Venus v Julian Cash (GBR) / Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)
Can I watch the 2025 Queen's Club Championships on television?
All the action from the grass courts will be broadcast on the BBC, including BBC Two, BBC One, the BBC Sport website and the iPlayer.
Here’s when you can catch all the action:
Sunday 22 June - 12pm: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app. 2.05pm: Watch Queen's Tennis final on BBC One
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.