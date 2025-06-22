Carlos Alcaraz is in the final of the Queen's Club Championships today. | Getty Images

It’s finals day at the Queen’s Club Championship.

One of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world, the Queen's Club Championships can trace its history back to 1881 - when it was called the London Athletic Club Open Tournament and was held at Stamford Bridge.

moved to its current location in 1890 and was known as the London Grass Court Championships before taking the name of its venue in 1977.

In 1973 the women’s event was discontinued, but returned this year, where qualifier Tatjana Maria beat four top 15 players to unexpectedly take the title.

It’s now the turn of the men to take to the court, with world number two Carlos Alcaraz through to the final, although sadly second seed Jack Draper went out in thee semi finals.

And while Andy Murray, who won a record five singles titles between 2009 and 2016, is no longer playing, there was some Scottish interest, although Dalkeith-born Jacob Fearnley has now gone out of both the singles and doubles, at the quarter final and semi final stage respectively.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s action.

How much does the winner of the Queen’s Club Championship get?

There is a total prize pot of €2,522,220 for the 2025 championship, allocated as follows:

Men’s Singles

Winner: €471,755

Finalist: €253,790

Semi-finalist: €135,255

Quarter-finalist: €69,100

Round of 16: €36,885

Round of 32: €19,670

Doubles (per team)

Winner: €154,930

Finalist: €82,620

Semi-finalist: €41,800

Quarter-finalist: €20,910

Round of 16: €10,820

Who is playing today at Queen’s , Sunday, June 22?

The final day of competition will see the men’s singles and the men’s doubles finals.

Andy Murray Arena - play starts at 2pm

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) v Jiri Lehecka

Nikola Mektic / Michael Venus v Julian Cash (GBR) / Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)

Can I watch the 2025 Queen's Club Championships on television?

All the action from the grass courts will be broadcast on the BBC, including BBC Two, BBC One, the BBC Sport website and the iPlayer.

Here’s when you can catch all the action: