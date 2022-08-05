From the judo mat and the bowling green, to the swimming pool and the velodrome, Team Scotland have had plenty to be proud of at the Commonwealth Games.
Eilish McColgan’s stunning victory in the 10,000 metres was one of the highlights of the entire games, while swimmer Duncan Scott became Scotland's most decorated Commonwealth athlete of all time as he won a remarkable five medals in Birmingham.
And at the age of 72, Rosemary Lenton became Scotland's oldest ever Commonwealth Games champion in the para women’s lawn bowls pairs with partner Pauline Wilson.
Here’s how they triumphed – and celebrated.
