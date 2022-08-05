From the judo mat and the bowling green, to the swimming pool and the velodrome, Team Scotland have had plenty to be proud of at the Commonwealth Games.

Eilish McColgan’s stunning victory in the 10,000 metres was one of the highlights of the entire games, while swimmer Duncan Scott became Scotland's most decorated Commonwealth athlete of all time as he won a remarkable five medals in Birmingham.

And at the age of 72, Rosemary Lenton became Scotland's oldest ever Commonwealth Games champion in the para women’s lawn bowls pairs with partner Pauline Wilson.

Here’s how they triumphed – and celebrated.

1. Golden girl Eilish McColgan on the podium after her 10,000m triumph, flanked by silver medalist Irine Chepet Cheptai and bronze medalist Sheila Chepkirui Kiprotich, both of Team Kenya. Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales

2. Champion Sarah Adlington receives her gold medal after winning the Women's Judo +78 kg. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3. Medals aloft Gold medallists Garry Brown and Kevin Wallace of Team Scotland top the podium after winning the lawn bowls Para Men's Pairs B6-B8. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Multiple medals Duncan Scott of Team Scotland shows off his medals. He won two golds and three bronze medals in the pool to become Scotland's all-time most decorated Games competitor. Photo: Antony Jones Photo Sales