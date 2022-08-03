Rosemary Lenton becomes Scotland's oldest ever Commonwealth Games champion as Sarah Adlington celebrates gold in judo

Lenton became Scotland’s oldest ever Commonwealth champion as she won the para women’s pairs with Pauline Wilson in Leamington Spa.

The pair beat Australia’s Cheryl Lindfield and Serena Bonnell 17-5 in a confident performance that saw them save some of their best bowls for last.

It was a fitting end to the past five days that have seen Lenton and Wilson as the dominant pair amongst the para women’s pair competition.

And Lenton could not believe what she and Wilson had achieved at the first Games that included the para women’s pairs event.

“Fantastic, that’s the word that really sums it all up – absolutely fabulous,” said Lenton.

“I’m really pleased that they have started to include the women in it, that’s what’s important.

“To have won the inaugural one, that’s even more special.”

Pauline Wilson and Rosemary Lenton of Team Scotland celebrate their victory in Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 - Gold Medal match between Scotland and Australia on day six of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Lenton was originally born in Yorkshire, England but moved north of the border over 40 years ago and now feels at home in Scotland.

As all Scottish bowlers have been at the Games, the pair were roared on by a vocal Tartan Army and Lenton admitted it made a difference on the rink, adding: “It’s just like having an extra person on that green.”

And there was also gold for judoka Sarah Adlington, who overcame Tulika Maan with a late ippon to claim the +78kg title and add to her gold from 2014.

The 35-year-old looked to be on the backfoot against India’s Maan, and went a score down, but was willed on by the crowd and was reduced to tears of joy as she left the mat.

“Anything else other than gold today would have felt like disaster but I’m on top of the world now,” beamed Adlington.

“I found it harder this time because I knew what being Commonwealth champion meant.

“I’ve dealt with the pressure phenomenally well, it’s a massive relief.”

The crowd in Coventry broke into raucous cheers as Adlington landed the ippon with just 30 seconds on the clock to become the most successful Scottish judoka of all time.

Scotland had more success to celebrate as Rachel Tytler beat Canada’s Coralie Godbout to earn bronze in the -78kg category.

However, Andrew McWatt missed out losing to Sebastien Perrinne of Mauritius.