Ronnie O’Sullivan will be arriving at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre hoping to make snooker history.

England's Ronnie O'Sullivan poses with the trophy after his victory over England's Judd Trump in the World Championship Snooker final at The Crucible in Sheffield, England on May 2, 2022.

Taking place over 17 days in the run up to the two-day final, concluding on the May Bank Holiday Monday, the World Snooker Championship has long been a favourite fixture on the British sporting calendar for armchair potters.

Last year saw world number one Ronnie O’Sullivan claim a record-equalling seventh World Championship title with an 18-13 victory over Judd Trump.

His latest victory on snooker’s biggest staged bolstered further his claim to be the finest player the sport has ever seen.

Here are the facts and figures to back up that claim.

Who has won the most World Championships?

After last year’s triumph Ronnie O’Sullivan now shares the record for the most world titles in the modern era with Scotland’s Stephen Hendry, having both won the tournament seven times. Hendry remains the youngest ever winner, having been only 21 when he claimed his first title in 1990.

Ray Reardon, Steve Davis, and Ronnie O'Sullivan have each won six titles, while John Higgins and Mark Selby have won four, with John Spencer and Mark Williams having claimed three.

So, if Ronnie O’Sullivan wins this year’s tournament he’ll move in front of Stephen Hendry on his own for the most titles – and will be hot favourite to win further titles in the coming years.

How many 147s has Ronnie O’Sullivan achieved?

There have only ever been 12 maximum breaks in the history of the World Snooker Championship, with Ronnie O'Sullivan and Stephen Hendry recording three each.

Australia’s Neil Robertson became the latest player to join the 147 club after achieving the perfect break last year.

The other players to have achieved the ultimate snooker feat are John Higgins, Ali Carter, Mark Williams, Jimmy White, and Cliff Thorburn.

If another is recorded in this year’s championship, the successful player will win an additional £40,000, along with the £15,000 highest break prize.

O’Sullivan already holds the record for most maximum breaks in professional tournament snooker with 15 and he has also completed the feat in the shortest time – with his maiden 147 at the 1997 World Championship taking just five minutes and 20 seconds.

How many century breaks has Ronnie O’Sullivan recorded?

In 2015, O’Sullivan beat Stephen Hendry's record 775 century breaks in professional competition before becoming the first player to make 1,000 century breaks in 2019, and has now scored 1,196.

What other records does Ronnie O’Sullivan hold?

Ronnie O’Sullivan has won a record 39 ranking titles and has also won more Triple Crown titles than any other player – seven World Championships, seven Masters and seven UK Championships.

O'Sullivan was the youngest player to win a professional ranking event, triumphing at the 1993 UK Championship aged 17 years and 358 days.

He’s also made a record 31 consecutive World Championship appearances, from 1993-2022.

What records could Ronnie O’Sullivan break at this year’s championship?

In addition to beating Stephen Hendry for the most World Championship wins, should O’Sullivan win he will become the oldest ever winner of the title, beating the record he set last year.

He will also extend his record of most ranking event wins and Triple Crown titles.

How much prize money has Ronnie O’Sullivan won?

Ronnie O’Sullivan has amassed prize money of £12.6million during his glittering career – and will earn another £500,000 if he triumphs at this year’s World Snooker Championship.

Who is Ronnie O’Sullivan’s partner?

Ronnie O’Sullivan has been with partner Laila Rouass since 2012.