It’s the start of another year, which means that the second half of the snooker season is about to get underway with one of the biggest tournaments in the sport.
The top 16 players in the world will be heading to London’s Alexandra Palace for The Masters, which boasts a huge £1,015,000 prize pot.
A total of £350,000 of that will go to the winner, which shows just how profitable potting a few balls can be.
Here are the 11 players who banked most prize money last year - all of whom will be in action.
1. Judd Trump
There's no doubting the most successful snooker player of the last 12 months. The world number one Judd Trump has earned prize money totalling £1,710,200 thanks to a string of victories in the likes of the German Masters, World Open, Shanghai Masters, Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters and the UK Championship. | Getty Images
2. Kyren Wilson
A memorable win at the World Championship helped Kyren Wilson to bank total prize money of £1,076,350 in 2024. | Getty Images
3. Ronnie O'Sullivan
The Rocket may not have been up to his imperious best in 2024 but wins at The Masters and the World Masters of Snooker were the highlights that helped him become the third and final member of the million pound club. He's won £1,005,400 in the last year. | Getty Images
4. Mark Allen
A £250,000 winners cheque in the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship was the biggest win for Mark Allen last year. By the end of 2024 the Northern Irishman had amassed prize money of £848,600. | Getty Images