Three of the highest earning snooker players of the last 12 months.Three of the highest earning snooker players of the last 12 months.
Three of the highest earning snooker players of the last 12 months. | Getty Images

Richest Snooker Players: The 11 players who earned most prize money in 2024 - including Ronnie O'Sullivan

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 7th Jan 2025, 16:17 GMT

These stars won’t be too concerend about the cost of living crisis with these prize cheques in their pockets.

It’s the start of another year, which means that the second half of the snooker season is about to get underway with one of the biggest tournaments in the sport.

The top 16 players in the world will be heading to London’s Alexandra Palace for The Masters, which boasts a huge £1,015,000 prize pot.

A total of £350,000 of that will go to the winner, which shows just how profitable potting a few balls can be.

Here are the 11 players who banked most prize money last year - all of whom will be in action.

There's no doubting the most successful snooker player of the last 12 months. The world number one Judd Trump has earned prize money totalling £1,710,200 thanks to a string of victories in the likes of the German Masters, World Open, Shanghai Masters, Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters and the UK Championship.

1. Judd Trump

There's no doubting the most successful snooker player of the last 12 months. The world number one Judd Trump has earned prize money totalling £1,710,200 thanks to a string of victories in the likes of the German Masters, World Open, Shanghai Masters, Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters and the UK Championship. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A memorable win at the World Championship helped Kyren Wilson to bank total prize money of £1,076,350 in 2024.

2. Kyren Wilson

A memorable win at the World Championship helped Kyren Wilson to bank total prize money of £1,076,350 in 2024. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Rocket may not have been up to his imperious best in 2024 but wins at The Masters and the World Masters of Snooker were the highlights that helped him become the third and final member of the million pound club. He's won £1,005,400 in the last year.

3. Ronnie O'Sullivan

The Rocket may not have been up to his imperious best in 2024 but wins at The Masters and the World Masters of Snooker were the highlights that helped him become the third and final member of the million pound club. He's won £1,005,400 in the last year. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A £250,000 winners cheque in the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship was the biggest win for Mark Allen last year. By the end of 2024 the Northern Irishman had amassed prize money of £848,600.

4. Mark Allen

A £250,000 winners cheque in the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship was the biggest win for Mark Allen last year. By the end of 2024 the Northern Irishman had amassed prize money of £848,600. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SnookerRonnie O'Sullivan
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice