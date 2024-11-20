Bai Yulu is one match away from reaching the main draw of the UK Championship. | AFP via Getty Images

The Chinese player has already made history - but she’s a match away from something extraordinary.

She may not yet be a houshold name, but China’s Bai Yulu could be on the way to snooker stardom.

The young player has already triumphed on the World Women's Snooker Championship and is now making waves on the main snooker tour.

She’s just become the first female player to win three consecutive matches at a ranking event - in qualifying for the UK Championship - and is just one away from making it to the main draw at a Triple Crown event.

While we wait to see if she can do it, here’s everything you need to know about her and her snooker career so far.

When is Bai Yulu’s final qualifying match for the UK Championship?

Bai Yulu takes on world ranked number 24 English player Jack Lisowski in the final round of qualifying for the UK Championship. They will play at 7pm on Wednesday, November 21, for a place in the tournament. It’s the best of 11 frames (first to five).

Can I watch Bai Yulu’s last qualifying match on television?

The final 16 qualifying matches will be broadcast on Discovery+ and on World Snooker Tour's Facebook and YouTube channels.

Who has Bai Yulu beaten so far in the UK Championship qualifiers?

Bai triumphed over Pakistan’s world number 108 Farakh Ajaib 6-4 in the first round of qualifying.

She then beat former World Championship quarter-finalist Jamie Jones, the Welsh world number 53, in the second round 6-4.

Her record-breaking third consecutive victory came against Scotland’s world number 44 Scott Donaldson in a thrilling deciding frame 6-5.

What is Bai Yulu’s world ranking?

Bai is currently ranked 120 in the world. In the woman’s rankings she has risen as high as fourth.

What tournaments has Bai Yulu won?

Bai won the women's 2019 IBSF World Under-21 Snooker Championship in Qingdao at the age of just 16,

She won her first women's ranking title at the 2023 British Women's Open, defeating all-time great Reanne Evans 4–3 in the final.

Her biggest win then came in the 2024 World Women's Snooker Championship where she once again beat Reanne Evans in the semi-final then won the final 6-5 against Thailand’s Mink Nutcharut.

She also won the concurrent 2024 World Women's Under-21 Snooker Championship, defeating Narucha Phoemphul 3–0 in the final.

How did Bai Yulu get to the UK Championship qualification tournament?

On winning the World Women’s Championship Bai secured a two-year tour card to the main professional World Snooker Tour from the start of the 2024–25 snooker season. This means she can enter qualification for every tournament in the snooker calendar. A total of 128 players are invited to play in the 28 professional competitions that take place each year.

What other records does Bai Yulu hold?

Yulu’s 122 break in the final pf the World Women’s Championship was the highest of the tournament and the highest ever made in a women's world final.

How old is Bai Yulu?

Bai Yuku was born on July 10, 2003, making her 21.

What are Bai Yuku’s career earnings?