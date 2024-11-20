It’s nearly time for the first snooker Triple Crown event of the season, as the world’s best players head to York for the UK Championship.

There will be a prize pot of £1,205,000 on offer, with the winner receiving a hefty cheque for £250,000.

There’s no doubt that great wealth awaits those who reach the pinnacle of the sport, but who has banked the most?

Here are snooker’s top 12 earners of all time.

1 . Ronnie O'Sullivan Current world number one and seven times World Champion Ronnie O'Sullivan holds most of the records in snooker - including the most prize money. He's earned a remarkable £14,540,634 since turning pro at the age opf 16 in 1992. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . John Higgins Wizard of Wishaw John Higgins may not be able to match fellow-Scot Stephen Hendry when it comes to tournament wins, but his longevity and consistancy means he's the second highest earning snooker player of all time. He's banked £10,020,519 over a glittering career. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . Stephen Hendry Scotland's Stephen Hendry still jointly holds the record for most world titles with Ronnie O'Sullivan. His seven world crowns helped him amass prize money of £8,804,081 before retiring from the sport. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Photo Sales