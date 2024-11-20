Snooker players can make a huge amount in prize money - something these players' bank balances can attest to.Snooker players can make a huge amount in prize money - something these players' bank balances can attest to.
Snooker Rich List 2024: Here are the 12 players who have won most cash - Ronnie O'Sullivan prize money

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 30th May 2023, 12:03 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 15:44 GMT

Two Scots feature prominently in the list of the all-time biggest earners in snooker.

It’s nearly time for the first snooker Triple Crown event of the season, as the world’s best players head to York for the UK Championship.

There will be a prize pot of £1,205,000 on offer, with the winner receiving a hefty cheque for £250,000.

There’s no doubt that great wealth awaits those who reach the pinnacle of the sport, but who has banked the most?

Here are snooker’s top 12 earners of all time.

Current world number one and seven times World Champion Ronnie O'Sullivan holds most of the records in snooker - including the most prize money. He's earned a remarkable £14,540,634 since turning pro at the age opf 16 in 1992.

1. Ronnie O'Sullivan

Current world number one and seven times World Champion Ronnie O'Sullivan holds most of the records in snooker - including the most prize money. He's earned a remarkable £14,540,634 since turning pro at the age opf 16 in 1992. Photo: George Wood

Wizard of Wishaw John Higgins may not be able to match fellow-Scot Stephen Hendry when it comes to tournament wins, but his longevity and consistancy means he's the second highest earning snooker player of all time. He's banked £10,020,519 over a glittering career.

2. John Higgins

Wizard of Wishaw John Higgins may not be able to match fellow-Scot Stephen Hendry when it comes to tournament wins, but his longevity and consistancy means he's the second highest earning snooker player of all time. He's banked £10,020,519 over a glittering career. Photo: George Wood

Scotland's Stephen Hendry still jointly holds the record for most world titles with Ronnie O'Sullivan. His seven world crowns helped him amass prize money of £8,804,081 before retiring from the sport.

3. Stephen Hendry

Scotland's Stephen Hendry still jointly holds the record for most world titles with Ronnie O'Sullivan. His seven world crowns helped him amass prize money of £8,804,081 before retiring from the sport. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

With 23 ranking titles and four Triple Crown titles on his CV, Judd Trump has banked £8,616,454 in his career.

4. Judd Trump

With 23 ranking titles and four Triple Crown titles on his CV, Judd Trump has banked £8,616,454 in his career. Photo: George Wood

