The New Year-spanning PDC World Championships is the most sought after trophy in world darts.

This year’s tournament is the 32nd organised by the Professional Darts Corporation since it separated from the now-defunct British Darts Organisation.

England’s Luke Humphries is the defending champion but he'll have to beat the world's best darters to retain his crown - including new superstar Luke Littler who he beat in last year’s final.

It all kicks off at London’s Alexandra Palace on Sunday, December 15, with the final taking place on Friday, January 3.

Here are the 10 throwers the bookies reckon stand the best chance at this year’s tournament.

1 . Luke Littler - 2/1 Last year's beaten finalist Luke Littler is the 2/1 favourite to win the title. He's had an astonishing season, rising to world number four and winning the Premier League Darts, Grand Slam, World Series of Darts Finals, the Bahrain Darts Masters, the Poland Darts Masters, the Belgian Darts Open, and the 2024 Austrian Darts Open. | Getty Images

2 . Luke Humphries - 11/4 Defending champion and world number one is 11/4 second favourite to win back-to-back titles. | Getty Images

3 . Gary Anderson - 10/1 Scotland's Gary Anderson is a former BDO and WDF world number one, and a two-time PDC World Champion. He certainly knows what it takes to win, and is a 10/1 shot for this year's title. | Getty Images