World Darts Championships BDO and PDC Winners: Here is every winner since the first event in 1978
This week sees the return of darts to London’s Alexandra Palace, as the world’s best throwers take to the oche for the World Darts Championships.
The New Year-spanning competition is the most sought after trophy in world darts.
This year’s tournament is the 31st organised by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), but until 2020 there were two competing world championships.
The British Darts Organisation (BDO) championships was the original, starting in 1978 and making stars of players such as Eric Bristow, Jocky Wilson, Phil Taylor and John Lowe.
But many of the top players broke away in 1993 after a dispute about declining television audiences in the late 1980s and early 1990s
They set up their own world championships, held in the weeks before the BDO event which was played for the last time in January 2020.
Here’s every winner from both world championships.
BDO World Championship:
1978 Leighton Rees
1979 John Lowe
1980 Eric Bristow
1981 Eric Bristow
1982 Jocky Wilson
1983 Keith Deller
1984 Eric Bristow
1985 Eric Bristow
1986 Eric Bristow
1987 John Lowe
1988 Bob Anderson
1989 Jocky Wilson
1990 Phil Taylor
1991 Dennis Priestley
1992 Phil Taylor
1993 John Lowe
1994 John Part
1995 Richie Burnett
1996 Steve Beaton
1997 Les Wallace
1998 Raymond van Barneveld
1999 Raymond van Barneveld
2000 Ted Hankey
2001 John Walton
2002 Tony David
2003 Raymond van Barneveld
2004 Andy Fordham
2005 Raymond van Barneveld
2006 Jelle Klaasen
2007 Martin Adams
2008 Mark Webster
2009 Ted Hankey
2010 Martin Adams
2011 Martin Adams
2012 Christian Kist
2013 Scott Waites
2014 Stephen Bunting
2015 Scott Mitchell
2016 Scott Waites
2017 Glen Durrant
2018 Glen Durrant
2019 Glen Durrant
2020 Wayne Warren
PDC World Championship
1994 Dennis Priestley
1995 Phil Taylor
1996 Phil Taylor
1997 Phil Taylor
1998 Phil Taylor
1999 Phil Taylor
2000 Phil Taylor
2001 Phil Taylor
2002 Phil Taylor
2003 John Part
2004 Phil Taylor
2005 Phil Taylor
2006 Phil Taylor
2007 Raymond van Barneveld
2008 John Part
2009 Phil Taylor
2010 Phil Taylor
2011 Adrian Lewis
2012 Adrian Lewis
2013 Phil Taylor
2014 Michael van Gerwen
2015 Gary Anderson
2016 Gary Anderson
2017 Michael van Gerwen
2018 Rob Cross
2019 Michael van Gerwen
2020 Peter Wright
2021 Gerwyn Price
2022 Peter Wright
2023: Michael Smith
