Paris Olympic Games 2024 Mascots: Meet the Phryges and what they represent

The Phryges.

This summer will see the world’s greatest athletes battle it out in Paris for 329 gold medals in 32 sports.

The Olympic Games will see the French Capital become only the second city to host the games three times (the other being London) and will feature the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

The sport may be the most important part of the event, but it wouldn’t be an Olympics without a suitably-strange mascot to get the crowds going and welcome athletes.

Here’s what the Paris Olympic planners have dreamed up for the 2024 event.

What is the mascot of the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The Phryges are the official mascots of the 2024 Paris Olympic games - based on a traditional French hat.

The organisers say: These little Phrygian caps are the mascots of Paris 2024. Discover the history of this tribe of colourful red characters based on the famous Phrygian cap - a symbol of freedom. The Phrygians have stood shoulder to shoulder with the French people throughout all the key moments in the nation’s history; today, they are convinced that sport can change everything! With the Phryges, let’s drive a revolution through sport. Our mascots want to play a role in the lives of French people and help bring more sport into our everyday lives. And what could be better than little Phrygian caps to lead this revolution through sport with Paris 2024?

What is a Phrygian cap?

The Phrygian cap - on which the Phryges are based - is an item of clothing that is a symbol of freedom and has been a part of French history for centuries, dating back to ancient times. After featuring on certain flags in Latin America before becoming widely popularised by French revolutionaries, the Phrygian cap has now become a familiar image in France. A symbol of revolution, the French Republic and freedom, the Phrygian cap can be seen on French national icon Marianne, depicted in busts at town halls across the country and on stamps, and is also covered in the national curriculum in schools. The French National Archives show records of Phrygian caps worn during the construction of Paris’ Notre-Dame cathedral in 1163, during the Revolution of 1789, during work to build the Eiffel Tower, and during the Paris 1924 Olympic Games. You’ll also recognise the hat as being the one favoured by cartoon characters The Smurfs.

Meet the Phryges

There are actually two Phryges - one for the Olympics and one for the Paralympics. Here’s what the organisers say about them

The Olympic Phryge

Always thoughtful and an astute strategist, she embarks on adventures only after carefully weighing up all the pros and cons. Just like the Olympic athletes, she knows the importance of measuring all the various parameters to achieve her goals. With her sharp mind, she is modest and prefers to hide her emotions. The Olympic Phryge will lead the movement of all those who take part in sport, and believe us, she will give her all to get France moving!

The Paralympic Phryge