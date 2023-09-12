The world of sports keeps spinning even if our attention is largely focused on the Rugby World Cup right now. Here are some other events worth looking out for.

When it comes to the Rugby World Cup, whether it be the action itself or the cultural debates that emerge from it (e.g., what Scotland’s national anthem should be) there is never a lack of buzz. That said, many people are not interested in rugby even if they do enjoy sports in general.

With these particular fans in mind, we’ve compiled this list of alternative sporting events to look out for this month that may be of interest. Our first recommendation, the famous Kiltwalk in Edinburgh, may not qualify as a ‘sport’ in particular.

However, walking events in general may do, according to Britannica: “Walking as a competitive sport dates from the latter half of the 19th century, although stories of individual walking feats were recorded much earlier.” (It’s a mass participation event but that doesn’t stop you and your friends making a competition of your own from it!)

Without further ado, here are five sports events to look out for in September.

Edinburgh Kiltwalk (September 17)

The Kiltwalk Events Page explains: “Kiltwalk is Scotland’s largest mass participation walking event with over 120,000 people taking part since 2016.”

UCI Mountain Bike World Series Festival Haute-Savoie 2023 (September 7 - 17)

A gathering that brings the mountain bike industry together in one space, this year’s festival will take place in Les Gets, Châtel and Morzine-Avoriaz.

World Surf League Rip Curl WSL Finals 2023 (September 8 -16)

“The Rip Curl WSL Finals is the ultimate day in competitive surfing” writes RipCurl. Tune in to see who will win at this year’s competition in California.

Tennis: Laver Cup (September 22 - 24)

The men’s tennis team event will unfold in Vancouver, Canada. ATP Tour explains that “the Laver Cup pits six of the top players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world.”

Golf: 2023 Ryder Cup (September 29 - October 1)