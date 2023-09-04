Rugby World Cup 2023: Full fixture list, kick-off times, opening match, when is the final
South Africa are the current holders following their victory over England in the 2019 final in Japan and are expected to be serious contenders to retain their crown with New Zealand, Six Nations champions Ireland and tournament hosts France also among the favourites.
The tournament gets underway with the opening ceremony in Paris on Friday, September 8, followed by France versus New Zealand. Here is the full fixture list for all matches at the 2023 Rugby World Cup (all kick-offs BST)...
SEPTEMBER
8 – Pool A, France v New Zealand (Paris 2015), referee: Jaco Peyper.
9 – Pool A, Italy v Namibia (Saint-Etienne 1200), referee: Andrew Brace; Pool B, Ireland v Romania (Bordeaux 1430), referee: Nika Amashukeli; Pool C, Australia v Georgia (Paris 1700), referee: Luke Pearce; Pool D, England v Argentina (Marseille 2000), referee: Mathieu Raynal.
10 – Pool D, Japan v Chile (Toulouse 1200), referee: Nic Berry; Pool B, South Africa v Scotland (Marseille 1645), referee: Angus Gardner; Pool C Wales v Fiji (Bordeaux 2000), referee: Matthew Carley.
14 – Pool A, France v Uruguay (Lille 2000), referee: Ben O’Keeffe.
15 – Pool A, New Zealand v Namibia (Toulouse 2000), referee: Luke Pearce.
16 – Pool D, Samoa v Chile (Bordeaux 1400), referee: Paul Williams; Pool C, Wales v Portugal (Nice 1645), referee: Karl Dickson; Pool B, Ireland v Tonga (Nantes 2000), referee: Wayne Barnes.
17 – Pool B, South Africa v Romania (Bordeaux 1400), referee: Mathieu Raynal; Pool C, Australia v Fiji (Saint-Etienne 1645), referee: Andrew Brace; Pool D, England v Japan (Nice 2000), referee: Nika Amashukeli.
20 – Pool A, Italy v Uruguay (Nice 1645), referee: Angus Gardner.
21 – Pool A, France v Namibia (Marseille 2000), referee: Matthew Carley.
22 – Pool D, Argentina v Samoa (Saint-Etienne 1645), referee: Nic Berry.
23 – Pool C, Georgia v Portugal (Toulouse 1300), referee: Paul Williams; Pool D, England v Chile (Lille 1645), referee: Jaco Peyper; Pool B, South Africa v Ireland (Paris 2000), referee: Ben O’Keeffe.
24 – Pool B, Scotland v Tonga (Nice 1645), referee: Karl Dickson; Pool C, Wales v Australia (Lyon 2000), referee: Wayne Barnes.
27 – Pool A, Uruguay v Namibia (Lyon 1645), referee: Mathieu Raynal.
28 – Pool D, Japan v Samoa (Toulouse 2000), referee: Jaco Peyper.
29 – Pool A, New Zealand v Italy (Lyon 2000), referee: Matthew Carley.
30 – Pool D, Argentina v Chile (Nantes 1400), referee: Paul Williams; Pool C, Fiji v Georgia (Bordeaux 1645), referee: Karl Dickson; Pool B, Scotland v Romania (Lille 2000), referee: Wayne Barnes.
OCTOBER
1 – Pool C, Australia v Portugal (Saint-Etienne 1645), referee: Nika Amashukeli; Pool B, South Africa v Tonga (Marseille 2000), referee: Luke Pearce.
5 – Pool A, New Zealand v Uruguay (Lyon 2000), referee: Wayne Barnes.
6 – Pool A, France v Italy (Lyon 2000), referee: Karl Dickson.
7 – Pool C, Wales v Georgia (Nantes 1400), referee: Mathieu Raynal; Pool D, England v Samoa (Lille 1645), referee: Andrew Brace; Pool B, Ireland v Scotland (Paris 2000), referee: Nic Berry.
8 – Pool D, Japan v Argentina (Nantes 1200), referee: Ben O’Keeffe; Pool B, Tonga v Romania (Lille 1645), referee: Angus Gardner; Pool C, Fiji v Portugal (Toulouse 2000), referee: Luke Pearce.
14 – Quarter-finals, Pool C winner v Pool D runner-up (Marseille 1600); Pool B winner v Pool A runner-up (Paris 2000).
15 – Quarter-finals, Pool D winner v Pool C runner-up (Marseille 1600); Pool A winner v Pool B runner-up (Paris 2000).
20 – Semi-final, quarter-final 1 winner v quarter-final 2 winner (Paris 2000).
21 – Semi-final, quarter-final 3 winner v quarter-final 4 winner (Paris 2000).
27 – Bronze final (Paris 2000).
28 – World Cup final (Paris 2000).
