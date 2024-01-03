It's the battle of the Lukes at the Alexandra Palace in the final of the biggest competition in darts.

At the age of just 16, Luke Littler has become the yougest person to reach the final of the darts world championship.

Since it started on Friday, December 15, 2023, one figure has set alight the New Year-spanning PDC World Championships - the most sought after trophy in world darts.

Luke Littler has gone from a relative unknown outside the darting world to being a household name, after an incredible run of results saw the 16-year-old reach the final - and guarantee a £200,000 payday.

He will now play new world number one Luke Humphries for the title that was last year won by Michael Smith.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is the prize money?

The tournament winner will receive a cheque for a hefty £500,000, more than double the £200,000 that the runner-up will get.

Semi-finalists received £100,000, quarter-finalists £50,000, fourth round losers £35,000, third round losers £25,000, second round losers £15,000, and first round losers £7,500.

How did Luke Littler get to the final?

Here's how the talented teenager found himself on the brink of being the champion of the world:

First round – Beat Christian Kist 3-0

Having earned his place by winning the World Youth Championship in November, Littler’s record-breaking started in his first-round match. The teenage debutant destroyed Christian Kist in straight sets, averaging a mammoth 106.12, which is the highest ever by a player on debut at the World Championship.

Second round – beat Andrew Gilding 3-1

The UK Open champion ought to have provided a sterner test but he was also brushed aside to ensure ‘The Nuke’ returned to the Alexandra Palace after Christmas. His numbers were not as good as his opening-round win, but he became the youngest player to ever reach the third round of the World Championship with another assured display.

Third round – beat Matt Campbell 4-1

The hype was growing around Littler as he resumed his campaign two days after Christmas and the gifts kept on coming as he sent the Canadian packing. It was a mammoth 164 checkout and an impressive doubles percentage that saw him over the line to keep the dream – and the media hype – alive.

Last 16 – beat Raymond van Barneveld 4-1

Littler used to imitate Van Barneveld as a three-year-old so to get the chance to play him on the Alexandra Palace stage was a dream come true. And it was the 16-year-old that played like a five-time world champion as the apprentice demolished the master. He averaged a superb 105.01 and threw nine 180s to prove his credentials as a genuine contender.

Quarter-final – beat Brendan Dolan 5-1

The Littler juggernaut showed no signs of stopping as he demolished Dolan with a superb display. Dolan had ousted former world champions Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson on the way to the last eight but he could not cope with Littler’s heavy scoring and mature matchplay as he again averaged over 100.

Semi-final – beat Rob Cross 6-2

The teenager saved his best for the biggest occasion as he put in a masterful performance to beat 2018 champion Cross – the last man to win on debut. He lost the first set to trail for the first time in the tournament but soon showed he is the player for the big occasion, winning with a 106.05 average and 16 180s to keep the dream alive.

What is the format of the final?

Darts matches are made up of legs and sets, with each set being the best of five legs (the first to three legs taking the set).

The first two rounds are the best of five sets (first to three), while the third and fourth rounds are the best of seven sets (first to four).

The quarter-finals are the best of nine sets (first to five), the semi-finals the best of 11 sets (first to six) and the final a marathon best of 13 sets (first to seven).

For all rounds except the first, the deciding set has to be won by two clear legs, up until 5–5, when a sudden-death leg will be played

What is the format of the competition?

The 32 highest ranked players on the PDC Pro Tour Order of Merit (who have not also qualified from the main PDC Order of Merit) and 32 qualifiers from around the world will play 32 matches in the first round.

The winners of those matches will then take on the 32 highest ranked players from the PDC Order of Merit, who effectively receive a bye to the second round.

From the second round on it’s a straightforward knockout tournament.

How can I watch the PDC Darts World Championship Final?

Live coverage of every day of the World Darts Championship will be broadcast exclusively live on the dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.

You don't have to be a subscriber to watch – you can buy a daily pass on the NOW TV platform for £11.99.

Who is favourite to win?