The teenaged darts sensation has been announced as one of the four wildcards to play in the darts competition.

Luke Littler is set to play in front of a packed crowd in Glasgow later this year.

He may have lost the final of the PDC World Darts Championship to Luke Humphries, but Luke Littler has arguably become the most famous darts player in the world after his remarkable run in the tournament.

The 16-year-old looks likely to continue to break records in the upcoming year and has attracted an army of new darts fans - with a record breaking audience watching his 7-4 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And for Scottish fans, there will be a chance to see the new superstar of the game in the flesh, as it's just been announced that he will be joining seven other players to contest the Premier League of Darts, which includes a stop in Glasgow.

Here's what you need to know.

Who plays in the Premier League Darts?

Originally the tournament featured seven players, but that has since been expanded to eight – made up of the top four players in the PDC Order of Merit and four wildcard selections. This year the players who appear at every leg of the tournament are Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith, Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price, Nathan Aspinall, Rob Cross, Peter Wright, and Luke Littler.

When is it coming to Glasgow?

The Premier League's third fixture of the year comes to Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Thursday, February 15, starting at 7pm (doors at 6pm).

Can I get tickets?

Tickets are still available, priced from £32.35 here.

What’s the format?

Introduced in 2022, each night sees an eight-person knock-out tournament, with all seven games played over the best of 11 legs.

The players are guaranteed to meet each other twice in the opening quarter-final matches between weeks 1-7 and 9-15, with the draw for weeks 8 and 16 based on the league standings at that point.

Players will receive two points per semi-final finish, three points per runner-up finish, and five points per final win.

At the end the top four players will contest two knock-out semi-finals, before the final determines the overall winner.

Which venues does it visit?

Here’s the full schedule for the Premier League Darts 2023:

Night 1 - Cardiff Utilita Arena - Thursday February 1

Utilita Arena - Thursday February 1 Night 2 - Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena - Thursday February 8

Mercedes-Benz Arena - Thursday February 8 Night 3 - Glasgow OVO Hydro - Thursday February 15

OVO Hydro - Thursday February 15 Night 4 - Newcastle Utilita Arena - Thursday February 22

Utilita Arena - Thursday February 22 Night 5 - Exeter Westpoint Arena - Thursday February 29

Westpoint Arena - Thursday February 29 Night 6 - Brighton Brighton Centre - Thursday March 7

Brighton Centre - Thursday March 7 Night 7 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena - Thursday March 14

Motorpoint Arena - Thursday March 14 Night 8 - Dublin 3Arena - Thursday March 21

3Arena - Thursday March 21 Night 9 - Belfast SSE Arena - Thursday March 28

SSE Arena - Thursday March 28 Night 10 - Manchester AO Arena - Thursday April 4

AO Arena - Thursday April 4 Night 11 - Birmingham Utilita Arena - Thursday April 11

Utilita Arena - Thursday April 11 Night 12 - Rotterdam Rotterdam Ahoy - Thursday April 18

Rotterdam Ahoy - Thursday April 18 Night 13 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena - Thursday April 25

M&S Bank Arena - Thursday April 25 Night 14 - Aberdeen P&J Live - Thursday May 2

P&J Live - Thursday May 2 Night 15 - Leeds First Direct Arena - Thursday May 9

First Direct Arena - Thursday May 9 Night 16 - Sheffield Utilita Arena - Thursday May 16

Utilita Arena - Thursday May 16 Play-Offs - London The O2 - Thursday May 23

How to watch the Premier League Darts on television in the UK

All Premier Leage Darts matches are broadcast live on Thursday nights on Sky Sports. Those who don’t subscribe to Sky Sports can watch by purchasing a pass from NOW TV from £11.99 for 24 hours.

What’s the prize money?