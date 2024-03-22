Caledonia's Clifton Moore Jr. had a big night against Leicester. Cr. Ross Wardrop.

Another dominant Caledonia Gladiators performance saw them take an impressive 115-90 win over Leicester Riders to ensure they return from the All-Star break with a bang.

Head coach Gareth Murray was able to welcome back Patrick Whelan to his starting five but it was the eye catching performance of centre Clifton Moore Jr. and his fellow Philadelphian Quade Green that took the headlines - with the former picking up a double-double thanks to a 29 points 10 rebound haul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We shot the ball very well but for me it was about trying to be more pressure defence. We have been working on it for three or four weeks, trying to add more pressure, be more aggressive, make teams make mistake instead of waiting for them to make mistakes but that is where we're trying to be more aggressive," explained head coach Murray.

Gladiators were particularly efficient on the court as they racked up their third win in eight and Murray admitted a change in roster - such as the addition of Green last month - has allowed him to change how they approach games.

"What stands out is 70 per cent from three, 70 per cent from two. Scoring the ball, the ball is getting shared. It is a good win for us. They are missing guys - but it feels good to get a good win here.

"We're trying to play faster. We want to get stops and we want to run more. I know at the beginning of the season we were playing real slow, trying to control the game more but now we've got some different players from what we had at the beginning of the season, right? So can we more aggressive defensively? We've got more athleticism now. Can we pick up the tempo of the offence and score quicker?

Riders coach Rob Paternostro was ejected from the court in the third quarter for a technical foul as the Midlands side struggled to contain the travelling Gladiators and the stand out player on the night, Moore Jr, believes the team deserved the victory following a week of hard work and revealed why he feels he is getting stronger week on week.

"We just came out and played together. We've prepared really hard all week honestly and I think it showed today. Throughout the season, you learn as a rookie and stuff like that. You see the gradual progression in this season" the 6ft 11in centre told Sky Sports.

Meanwhile Green continued his exceptional start to life in Scotland by scoring 18 points in a game that saw him hit a supremely efficient 75 per cent from the field as he relationship with fellow Philly man Moore Jr. continue to reap results for Caledonia.

"He (Clifton Moore Jr.) helps me also. I trust him and he trusts me. I got his back just like he got my back so it's all simple for us. We know each other, we go way back" admitted Green when he was interview by Sky pundit Drew Lasker following the game.