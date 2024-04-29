Who is the NBA Playoffs highest paid player? Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesWho is the NBA Playoffs highest paid player? Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Who is the NBA Playoffs highest paid player? Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NBA Playoffs 2024: The 15 highest paid NBA players competing for the Championship - including LeBron James

Here are the 15 players earning their coin by aiming to win the NBA Championship - including LeBron James and Nikola Jokic.

By Graham Falk
Published 29th Apr 2024, 14:54 BST

The NBA has entered the most exciting part of the season with the Playoffs now well underway.

With LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Paul George and a number of big hitters all battling it out to be crowned champions of the NBA once more.

But which stars are offering their side the biggest bang for their buck? Are the favourites for the championship also the highest paid in 2024?

We look at the highest paid players in the NBA Playoffs, as per ESPN.

He may be exiting the Playoffs soon with his side 3-1 down to the Denver Nuggets in the quarter finals. However, with a yearly salary of $47,607,350 he is currently the highest paid player still left in the competition.

1. LeBron James - LA Lakers

1. LeBron James - LA Lakers

An NBA champion last year, he is one of the league's biggest stars and thus earns a yearly salary of $47,607,350 to be the joint highest paid alongside LeBron.

2. Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

2. Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Another star on the verge of exiting the Playoffs early is the 76ers icon. However, while he is still in the competition, he remains the third highest paid player with an annual wage of $46,900,000.

3. Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers

3. Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers

'The Greek Freak' is currently nursing injury and hasn't been able to prevent the Bucks from defeat in their battle with the Pacers. He is one of Playoffs highest paid still though with an annual salary of $45,640,084.

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

