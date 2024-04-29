The NBA has entered the most exciting part of the season with the Playoffs now well underway.

With LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Paul George and a number of big hitters all battling it out to be crowned champions of the NBA once more.

But which stars are offering their side the biggest bang for their buck? Are the favourites for the championship also the highest paid in 2024?

We look at the highest paid players in the NBA Playoffs, as per ESPN.

1 . LeBron James - LA Lakers He may be exiting the Playoffs soon with his side 3-1 down to the Denver Nuggets in the quarter finals. However, with a yearly salary of $47,607,350 he is currently the highest paid player still left in the competition.

2 . Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets An NBA champion last year, he is one of the league's biggest stars and thus earns a yearly salary of $47,607,350 to be the joint highest paid alongside LeBron.

3 . Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers Another star on the verge of exiting the Playoffs early is the 76ers icon. However, while he is still in the competition, he remains the third highest paid player with an annual wage of $46,900,000.

4 . Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks 'The Greek Freak' is currently nursing injury and hasn't been able to prevent the Bucks from defeat in their battle with the Pacers. He is one of Playoffs highest paid still though with an annual salary of $45,640,084.