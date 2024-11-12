European Curling Championships 2024: Team Scotland lineups, groups, format and schedule
This month sees Europes finest curlers compete for the European Curling Championships.
First held in 1975, this year both the women’s and men’s championships will be taking place at the same time at the same venue, promising extra excitement.
Aside for playing for the trophy, the top eight men's and women's teams in the A Division will qualify for the 2025 World Men's Curling Championship and the 2025 World Women's Curling Championship respectively.
Meanwhile, the bottom two teams in the round-robin stage will see themselves drop into the B Division and have to wait at least a year to seek promotion and compete for a place at the world championships again.
Last year saw Scotland’s men triumph for the third competition in succession, while Sweden took the women’s crown last won by Scotland in 2021.
Here’s everything you need to know about Scotland in this year’s competition.
When are the European Curling Championships being played?
The A Division of the European Curling Championships are being played from November 16- 23, at the Kisakillio Sports Institute in Lohja, Finland. Both Scotland’s men’s and women’s teams are playing in the A Division.
The B Division takes place at the same time and is played in Östersund Curling Club in Östersund, Sweden.
The C Division has already been played earlier this year in Dumfries, Scotland. with Bulgaria winning the men’s title and the Netherlands winning the women’s competition.
Who is playing for Scotland at the European Curling Championships?
The Scottish men’s teams is as follows:
- Skip: Bruce Mouat
- Third: Grant Hardie
- Second: Bobby Lammie
- Lead: Hammy McMillan Jr
- Alternate: Kyle Waddell
The Scottish women’s team is as follows:
- Skip: Sophie Jackson
- Fourth: Rebecca Morrison
- Third: Jennifer Dodds
- Second: Sophie Sinclair
- Alternate: Fay Henderson
What is the format of the European Curling Championships?
All teams will play each other once in a round-robin before the top four teams are paired up for two semi-final matches.
The winners will advance to the final while bronze medal matches will take place for the runners-up.
Who are Scotland’s men’s team up against?
These are the other nine teams Scotland’s men will play for a short at the medals:
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Norway
- Germany
- Netherlands
- Czech Republic
- England
- Austria
Who are Scotland’s women’s team up against?
These are the other nine teams Scotland’s women will play for a short at the medals:
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Norway
- Sweden
- Estonia
- Denmark
- Turkey
- Hungary
- Lithuania
What are Scotland’s men’s teams fixtures?
Here’s when Scotland’s men will be playing in the round-robin:
- Saturday, November 16, 2:30 pm: Netherlands
- Sunday, November 17, 9:00 am: Norway
- Sunday, November 17, 7:00 pm: England
- Monday, November 18, 12:00 pm: Switzerland
- Monday, November 18, 8:00 pm: Austria
- Tuesday, November 19, 2:00 pm: Italy
- Wednesday, November 20, 9:00 am: Germany
- Wednesday, November 20, 7:00 pm: Czech Republic
- Thursday, November 21, 2:00 pm: Sweden
What are Scotland’s women’s teams fixtures?
Here’s when Scotland’s women will be playing in the round-robin:
- Saturday, November 16, 9:00 am: Sweden
- Saturday, November 16, 7:30 pm: Denmark
- Sunday, November 17, 2:00 pm: Switzerland
- Monday, November 18, 8:00 am: Turkey
- Monday, November 18, 4:00 pm: Hungary
- Tuesday, November 19, 9:00 am: Estonia
- Tuesday, November 19, 7:00 pm: Lithuania
- Wednesday, November 20, 2:00 pm: Italy
- Friday, November 21, 9:00 am: Norway
When are the medal games played in the European Curling Championships?
The men’s knockout stages will be played as follows:
The women’s knockout stages will be played as follows:
You can watch the medal matches - hopefully featuring Scotland - via olympics.com here.
