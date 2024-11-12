European Curling Championships 2024: Team Scotland lineups, groups, format and schedule

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Comment
Published 12th Nov 2024, 14:30 BST
Scotland's teams at the European Curling Championships will be skipped by Bruce Mouat and Sophie Jackson.Scotland's teams at the European Curling Championships will be skipped by Bruce Mouat and Sophie Jackson.
Scotland's teams at the European Curling Championships will be skipped by Bruce Mouat and Sophie Jackson. | Getty Images
One of the biggest competitions in the curling calendar is coming up - and Scotland will be amongst the favourite.

This month sees Europes finest curlers compete for the European Curling Championships.

First held in 1975, this year both the women’s and men’s championships will be taking place at the same time at the same venue, promising extra excitement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aside for playing for the trophy, the top eight men's and women's teams in the A Division will qualify for the 2025 World Men's Curling Championship and the 2025 World Women's Curling Championship respectively.

Meanwhile, the bottom two teams in the round-robin stage will see themselves drop into the B Division and have to wait at least a year to seek promotion and compete for a place at the world championships again.

Last year saw Scotland’s men triumph for the third competition in succession, while Sweden took the women’s crown last won by Scotland in 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about Scotland in this year’s competition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When are the European Curling Championships being played?

The A Division of the European Curling Championships are being played from November 16- 23, at the Kisakillio Sports Institute in Lohja, Finland. Both Scotland’s men’s and women’s teams are playing in the A Division.

The B Division takes place at the same time and is played in Östersund Curling Club in Östersund, Sweden.

The C Division has already been played earlier this year in Dumfries, Scotland. with Bulgaria winning the men’s title and the Netherlands winning the women’s competition.

Who is playing for Scotland at the European Curling Championships?

The Scottish men’s teams is as follows:

  • Skip: Bruce Mouat
  • Third: Grant Hardie
  • Second: Bobby Lammie
  • Lead: Hammy McMillan Jr
  • Alternate: Kyle Waddell

The Scottish women’s team is as follows:

  • Skip: Sophie Jackson
  • Fourth: Rebecca Morrison
  • Third: Jennifer Dodds
  • Second: Sophie Sinclair
  • Alternate: Fay Henderson

What is the format of the European Curling Championships?

All teams will play each other once in a round-robin before the top four teams are paired up for two semi-final matches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winners will advance to the final while bronze medal matches will take place for the runners-up.

Who are Scotland’s men’s team up against?

These are the other nine teams Scotland’s men will play for a short at the medals:

  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Italy
  • Norway
  • Germany
  • Netherlands
  • Czech Republic
  • England
  • Austria

Who are Scotland’s women’s team up against?

These are the other nine teams Scotland’s women will play for a short at the medals:

  • Switzerland
  • Italy
  • Norway
  • Sweden
  • Estonia
  • Denmark
  • Turkey
  • Hungary
  • Lithuania

What are Scotland’s men’s teams fixtures?

Here’s when Scotland’s men will be playing in the round-robin:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  1. Saturday, November 16, 2:30 pm: Netherlands
  2. Sunday, November 17, 9:00 am: Norway
  3. Sunday, November 17, 7:00 pm: England
  4. Monday, November 18, 12:00 pm: Switzerland
  5. Monday, November 18, 8:00 pm: Austria
  6. Tuesday, November 19, 2:00 pm: Italy
  7. Wednesday, November 20, 9:00 am: Germany
  8. Wednesday, November 20, 7:00 pm: Czech Republic
  9. Thursday, November 21, 2:00 pm: Sweden

What are Scotland’s women’s teams fixtures?

Here’s when Scotland’s women will be playing in the round-robin:

  1. Saturday, November 16, 9:00 am: Sweden
  2. Saturday, November 16, 7:30 pm: Denmark
  3. Sunday, November 17, 2:00 pm: Switzerland
  4. Monday, November 18, 8:00 am: Turkey
  5. Monday, November 18, 4:00 pm: Hungary
  6. Tuesday, November 19, 9:00 am: Estonia
  7. Tuesday, November 19, 7:00 pm: Lithuania
  8. Wednesday, November 20, 2:00 pm: Italy
  9. Friday, November 21, 9:00 am: Norway

When are the medal games played in the European Curling Championships?

The men’s knockout stages will be played as follows:

  • Semifinals: Friday, November 22, 9:00 am
  • Bronze medal game: Friday, November 22, 7:00 pm
  • Gold medal game: Saturday, November 23, 3:00 pm

The women’s knockout stages will be played as follows:

  • Semifinals:Thursday, November 21, 7:00 pm
  • Bronze medal game: Friday, November 22, 2:00 pm
  • Gold medal game: Saturday, November 23, 10:00 am

You can watch the medal matches - hopefully featuring Scotland - via olympics.com here.

Related topics:ScotlandCurling
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice