European Curling Championships 2024: Team Scotland lineups, groups, format and schedule

Scotland's teams at the European Curling Championships will be skipped by Bruce Mouat and Sophie Jackson. | Getty Images

One of the biggest competitions in the curling calendar is coming up - and Scotland will be amongst the favourite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This month sees Europes finest curlers compete for the European Curling Championships.

First held in 1975, this year both the women’s and men’s championships will be taking place at the same time at the same venue, promising extra excitement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside for playing for the trophy, the top eight men's and women's teams in the A Division will qualify for the 2025 World Men's Curling Championship and the 2025 World Women's Curling Championship respectively.

Meanwhile, the bottom two teams in the round-robin stage will see themselves drop into the B Division and have to wait at least a year to seek promotion and compete for a place at the world championships again.

Last year saw Scotland’s men triumph for the third competition in succession, while Sweden took the women’s crown last won by Scotland in 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about Scotland in this year’s competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When are the European Curling Championships being played?

The A Division of the European Curling Championships are being played from November 16- 23, at the Kisakillio Sports Institute in Lohja, Finland. Both Scotland’s men’s and women’s teams are playing in the A Division.

The B Division takes place at the same time and is played in Östersund Curling Club in Östersund, Sweden.

The C Division has already been played earlier this year in Dumfries, Scotland. with Bulgaria winning the men’s title and the Netherlands winning the women’s competition.

Who is playing for Scotland at the European Curling Championships?

The Scottish men’s teams is as follows:

Skip: Bruce Mouat

Bruce Mouat Third: Grant Hardie

Grant Hardie Second: Bobby Lammie

Bobby Lammie Lead: Hammy McMillan Jr

Hammy McMillan Jr Alternate: Kyle Waddell

The Scottish women’s team is as follows:

Skip: Sophie Jackson

Sophie Jackson Fourth: Rebecca Morrison

Rebecca Morrison Third: Jennifer Dodds

Jennifer Dodds Second: Sophie Sinclair

Sophie Sinclair Alternate: Fay Henderson

What is the format of the European Curling Championships?

All teams will play each other once in a round-robin before the top four teams are paired up for two semi-final matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners will advance to the final while bronze medal matches will take place for the runners-up.

Who are Scotland’s men’s team up against?

These are the other nine teams Scotland’s men will play for a short at the medals:

Sweden

Switzerland

Italy

Norway

Germany

Netherlands

Czech Republic

England

Austria

Who are Scotland’s women’s team up against?

These are the other nine teams Scotland’s women will play for a short at the medals:

Switzerland

Italy

Norway

Sweden

Estonia

Denmark

Turkey

Hungary

Lithuania

What are Scotland’s men’s teams fixtures?

Here’s when Scotland’s men will be playing in the round-robin:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, November 16, 2:30 pm: Netherlands Sunday, November 17, 9:00 am: Norway Sunday, November 17, 7:00 pm: England Monday, November 18, 12:00 pm: Switzerland Monday, November 18, 8:00 pm: Austria Tuesday, November 19, 2:00 pm: Italy Wednesday, November 20, 9:00 am: Germany Wednesday, November 20, 7:00 pm: Czech Republic Thursday, November 21, 2:00 pm: Sweden

What are Scotland’s women’s teams fixtures?

Here’s when Scotland’s women will be playing in the round-robin:

Saturday, November 16, 9:00 am: Sweden Saturday, November 16, 7:30 pm: Denmark Sunday, November 17, 2:00 pm: Switzerland Monday, November 18, 8:00 am: Turkey Monday, November 18, 4:00 pm: Hungary Tuesday, November 19, 9:00 am: Estonia Tuesday, November 19, 7:00 pm: Lithuania Wednesday, November 20, 2:00 pm: Italy Friday, November 21, 9:00 am: Norway

When are the medal games played in the European Curling Championships?

The men’s knockout stages will be played as follows:

Semifinals: Friday, November 22, 9:00 am

Bronze medal game: Friday, November 22, 7:00 pm

Gold medal game: Saturday, November 23, 3:00 pm

The women’s knockout stages will be played as follows:

Semifinals:Thursday, November 21, 7:00 pm

Bronze medal game: Friday, November 22, 2:00 pm

Gold medal game: Saturday, November 23, 10:00 am